Woman, 30, reportedly a few months pregnant when allegedly murdered by husband, 33, in Ang Mo Kio

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 11 for his suspected involvement in the murder of his 30-year-old wife.

He was charged in court on Jan. 12.

The incident took place at around 7am in a flat at Block 228B Ang Mo Kio Street 23.

The husband was suspected of using a fruit knife to stab his wife, who was just a few months pregnant, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.

The Chinese media reported that the deceased was an Eurasian woman.

The police said in a statement after the arrest that they arrived at the unit and found a woman lying motionless at home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her husband was taken to hospital with injuries.

Shin Min reported that she got married to her husband just slightly more than two years ago on Dec. 28, 2019.

Residents interviewed

Residents that Shin Min spoke to said they did not hear any quarrel before the incident, and only learned that something had happened after seeing a large number of police officers at the block.

A 31-year-old homemaker told the paper that she she and her husband saw bloody footprints in front of the couple's door after the police left.

The police were at the scene until 4pm.

She added: "The couple looked normal, and we are shocked and worried about what happened."

Another resident said he met the couple just the day before the incident and there were people who came to visit and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

