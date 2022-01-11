Back

Man, 33, arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Ang Mo Kio

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | January 11, 2022, 09:33 PM

The police have arrested a 33-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the murder of a 30-year-old woman.

Police alerted to a stabbing case

According to a news release, the police said they were alerted to a stabbing case at a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Street 23 at about 7:35am on Tuesday (Jan. 11).

Upon arrival, officers found the woman lying motionless inside the residential unit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was conveyed to the hospital with injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and the woman are married.

To be charged in court on Jan. 12

The man will be charged in court with murder on Wednesday (Jan. 12).

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Google StreetView.

