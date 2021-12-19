S’porean singer Yumi admits to dating Wang Leehom before he got married but denies mistress rumours

Singaporean singer Yumi (whose actual name is Peh Wei Ling) from duo By2 has broken her silence.

This comes after rumours of her involvement as a third party in Wang Leehom's marriage.

Earlier on, in a Weibo post issued at 4am on Dec. 18, By2 studio said, "Gossip can be destructive, words can kill. Very sorry to have troubled the police in the middle of the night, thank you for your hard work!"

Li Jinglei, Wang's ex-wife left a comment on the post saying: "Please give me the police's contact details, I will provide the evidence, thank you."

Yumi's Weibo post

In the latest turn of developments, Peh has written a lengthy Weibo post on Sunday (Dec. 19), admitting that she previously dated Wang.

However, she maintained that there has never been any inappropriate relations between them ever since he got married.

"Once again I'd like to emphasise: I've never come between Mr. Wang and Ms. Li's marriage. During the time they were married, my conscience is clear," she wrote.

Wang was her ex-boyfriend

Peh said that she never messaged Wang in 2019, and is no longer WeChat friends with Wang.

However, she admitted that they were had dated in 2012. During this time, they shared "intimate photos" because 20-year-old Peh was "willing to do anything for love".

In her Weibo post, she also shared several chat screenshots of their alleged conversations from 2012.

Peh added that Li only got together with Wang officially sometime in October 2013.

In a WeChat screenshot Peh shared, Wang had apparently told her on Oct. 16 that he had "met someone" and "started dating". Peh replied "Congrats".

When Peh heard that Wang was getting married sometime in November that year, she said she cried at the news but eventually sent him a message congratulating him and wishing him all the best.

Peh explained that she was "lucky". As she had cherished the relationship, she kept a log of their old chats throughout the nine years.

She had to trawl through old hardware to fish out the old chat logs, which explains why this post was "slightly late".

The photo from 2015

Regarding a photo that was posted in 2015 – apparently a source of the rumour claiming that that’s when the affair took place – Peh clarified that the photo was actually from May 2013.

By 2015, they were no longer WeChat friends, she said.

Peh also explained that she was having a tiff with her boyfriend at that time and posted the photo in a fit of “childish” anger. However, after realising that it was “inappropriate”, she decided to make the photo private.

She acknowledges that doing so back then was indeed very childish, apologising for the matter if it caused any misunderstandings.

Li responds

Shortly after Peh's post was published, Li wrote a Weibo post of her own with a photo of a message, sent from one "Yumi" in August 2015.

Li alleged that Peh was still using WhatsApp even though she and Wang were no longer friends on WeChat.

The display photo was a sexually explicit image.

Top photo via Facebook, Weibo.