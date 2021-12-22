Back

BY2's Yumi attempted suicide over Wang Leehom saga, says Weibo user claiming to be her friend

The user said she is a friend of Yumi's from outside the entertainment industry.

Mandy How | December 22, 2021, 04:43 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

BY2's Yumi has allegedly attempted suicide by overdose during the Wang Leehom saga.

News of the attempted suicide came from a Weibo user claiming to be the singer's friend.

It was implied that Yumi, who is a Singaporean singer, had done so after being embroiled in the Wang's scandal, where she was accused of being his mistress.

"Yumi took pills to commit suicide and is having her stomach pumped at the hospital now! @Wang Leehom you're the one who knows best if Yumi was indeed a third party in your mess of a marriage! If anything really happens to her, I absolutely will not forgive you!!"

The post was accompanied by some documents from Yumi's alleged hospitalisation.

Yumi's real name is Peh Wei Ling. Photo via 做个小孩007/Weibo.

Photo via 做个小孩007/Weibo

Photo via 做个小孩007/Weibo

Photo via 做个小孩007/Weibo

A number of overseas media have reported on the news.

More clarifications

In a follow-up post, the user said she was a friend of Yumi's from outside the entertainment industry.

She also confirmed that the police report had actually transpired, and was not fake news as some netizens had claimed.

"The scene at the police station." Photo via 做个小孩007/Weibo.

The woman also showed the amount of hate she had received just for standing up for Yumi:

The messages were either insults or asking her to die. Photo via 做个小孩007/Weibo.

"I can't imagine the kind of messages Yumi must be receiving," she wrote.

Another image in the post showed that the now-famous photo of Yumi and Wang was taken in May 2013—five months before Wang told her that he was seeing Lee Jinglei, who recently got divorced from Wang.

Photo via 做个小孩007/Weibo

As some online users have doubted the veracity of the WeChat screenshots between Yumi and Wang due to its translation feature, Yumi's friend also took the opportunity to clarify that there was such a function in the app.

Photo via 做个小孩007/Weibo

Yumi's friend added:

"Those who are saying that Yumi didn't speak up because of a guilty conscience, she actually has much to say. But if even a police report and chat screenshots can be twisted against her, how is she to clear her name?

[...]

Sometimes when people are calling for justice, they don't want the truth, they just want someone to pin the blame on."

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image via Yumi's Instagram page, 做个小孩007/Weibo

Young people in S’pore, there’s no shame in seeking mental help

It’s okay to not be okay.

December 22, 2021, 08:01 PM

Domestic worker sneaks foreign worker partner into room, S'pore employer catches them & calls police

She only started working for the family for three weeks.

December 22, 2021, 07:05 PM

M'sia suspends sale of air & land VTL tickets into S'pore following potential Omicron cluster

The quota for tickets will also be reduced once sales resume.

December 22, 2021, 06:21 PM

Hacker demands US$500 from actress Eleanor Lee to return TikTok account, she says no thanks

Her now-defunct TikTok page had 66,500 followers.

December 22, 2021, 06:14 PM

SBCD Korean Tofu House opens hawker stall in Ang Mo Kio Ave 8, tofu soup set starts at S$6

Soft tofu at a more affordable price.

December 22, 2021, 05:59 PM

Thailand reimposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Dec. 21, 2021

Officially confirmed.

December 22, 2021, 05:55 PM

New hotpot in a tent experience found in far-flung corner of Jurong

Like camping, but even hotter. Nice.

December 22, 2021, 05:51 PM

4 S’porean parents share their parenting experience during the stages of pregnancy, infancy, childhood & teenhood

Tips to raise healthier children.

December 22, 2021, 05:50 PM

7 bars & pubs ordered to close after breaching safe management measures

Two other F&B premises were fined S$1,000 each.

December 22, 2021, 05:43 PM

Endangered Malayan tapirs appear on Pahang streets after flooding of a lifetime in M'sia

There are only 2,000 of these endangered animals left in the wild.

December 22, 2021, 05:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.