S'porean mural artist installing 24 ducks & 22 chickens art at Malay Heritage Centre & Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

Local mural artist, Yip Yew Chong, 52, will be installing his "farm" installation art at the Malay Heritage Centre and Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall on Jan. 1 and 2, 2022.

The installation comprises a total of 24 hand-painted ducks and 22 hand-painted chickens on plastic perforated boards.

The mural art pieces were last seen at Marina Bay on Dec. 26, 2021.

Details of new year exhibitions

The next edition of the installation will take place at the Malay Heritage Centre on Jan. 1 from 12pm to 5pm.

The art works will be moved to the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall the next day on Jan. 2, 2022, from 12pm to 5pm as well.

Previous art installation

Art installations at the Malay Heritage Centre are not new.

Previously, Japanese artist Juno put up cat illustrations on the lawn of the Malay Heritage Centre for a first-ever exhibition, "Paw-verbs on the Lawn".

