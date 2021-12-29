Back

Wang Lei feels 'betrayed' after S'pore news report focuses on vulgarities over his fundraising work

'Out of the millions of people in Singapore, are you saying that none of them has ever used vulgar language?' asked the getai entertainer rhetorically.

Nigel Chua | December 29, 2021, 02:51 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Entertainer and livestreamer Wang Lei is taking umbrage at how an interview he gave to a newspaper seems to have translated into a story on an unrelated topic.

Wang said that the focus of the interview he gave was totally different from what eventually made it to the newspaper's front page, and identified the offending article as a Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) report.

He showed the Chinese daily's e-paper in a Facebook livestream on Dec. 27.

Wang took issue with how the headline focused on him teaching vulgarities to westerners, even though he had been interviewed on topics such as his fundraising efforts for flood relief in Malaysia, and his hopes for the new year.

"What am I angry about? It's the feeling of being betrayed," Wang said, saying he had evidence of his correspondence with the journalist but was holding back on publishing it.

"Losing face" overseas?

The paper had quoted a comment about Wang that said he was "losing face, even overseas".

Wang questioned the newspaper's decision to amplify the sentiments of one person, saying that praise for his achievements and good deeds had never been highlighted in the news.

Wang highlighted his efforts to represent Singapore, such as fundraising for flood relief in Malaysia, and selling over S$1 million of products via livestream.

He challenged anyone who took the view that he had caused Singapore to lose face, saying:

"Limpei represented Singapore leh. To raise over S$650,000 leh. Did this 'sia suey' Singapore? Can you tell me, did this 'sia suey' Singapore? Limpei sold S$1 million of products in France, did this 'sia suey' Singapore?"

Wang said that his use of vulgarities should have nothing to do with Singapore's image, and that his choice to teach vulgarities to foreigners was his own personal matter.

He added that any Singaporean who felt that he was lowering Singapore's image should emigrate.

Did not only teach vulgarities

He then addressed a viral incident where he was filmed teaching passers-by Singapore slang, including some choice phrases in Hokkien.

Wang explained that his group had not set out specifically to teach others vulgarities.

"We just did it for laughs, we were joking around," he said, explaining that the passers-by had seen them singing a song, and joined in by mimicking them.

Wang said that as everyone was in a happy mood, he decided to teach them the phrase "heng ong huat", a saying that means "luck, prosperity, good fortune" in Hokkien.

Screenshot via video by Aaron Lake on Facebook.

He explained that he then went on to teach them how to say the vulgar words as his mouth was "itchy", but stressed that he had also taught them to say other phrases prior.

"Why focus on those [vulgarities] to attack me?" Wang asked.

Wang then brought up incidents over the past months where he felt he was targeted by journalists, saying that he has yet to be impacted by such reporting, thanks to his supporters.

"Do you know who are my supporters? It's the netizens who follow and cheer me on. I don't have any boss, my 'bosses' are these netizens."

Wang also defended his frequent use of vulgar language, saying: "Out of the millions of people in Singapore, are you saying that none of them has ever used vulgar language?"

He added:

"I know some of you reporters are watching this. Don't cook up something for the sake of it. To go against your own conscience like this, it's worse than raping and robbing."

The livestreamer then said that he has been "attacked" for two years, as all the news about him has apparently been negative.

You can watch the recording of Wang's livestream here:

Wang's fundraising for Malaysia

In the midst of his Europe trip, Wang has been posting regular updates on his Facebook page about his support for flood relief in Malaysia.

In a Dec. 23 update, he thanked contributors, and said that the thousands of dollars he raised did not come from businessmen.

Rather, it was thanks to donations from individuals, in amounts ranging from S$5 to S$1,000.

Related stories

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image screenshot via video by Aaron Lake on Facebook 

Strange clouds that only cover half the sky in Japan leave Japanese amazed & petrified

Some locals believe this is the harbinger of an earthquake but there is no scientific evidence on this yet.

December 29, 2021, 04:07 PM

Class 95 DJ Justin Ang had fly removed from ear during New York holiday

It was literally bugging him.

December 29, 2021, 03:58 PM

Blackpink's Lisa & Myanmar actor Paing Takhon crowned most beautiful & handsome faces in 2021

The lists are published annually by TC Candler, a film critic website.

December 29, 2021, 02:47 PM

Outgoing S'pore football coach Tatsuma Yoshida: 'I know I will miss the boys. I will miss S'pore.'

The Japanese has emerged as a fan favourite having put together a team that plays attacking football.

December 29, 2021, 02:39 PM

S'pore couple thought they could rent unit at The Sail for S$2,000/month for 2 years, but landlord-agent brings in another tenant

The couple paid a lump sum of S$48,000 for two years' rental, thinking it was a good deal.

December 29, 2021, 12:44 PM

S'pore-based actor Allan Wu gets Covid-19 in US, says he's 'thankful' to be vaccinated

Based on his current symptoms, Wu thinks he might have gotten the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

December 29, 2021, 12:41 PM

Rapid Covid-19 home test kits not as accurate with Omicron

PCR is still gold standard.

December 29, 2021, 12:15 PM

Local reporter digs more into massage parlours in S'pore malls that provide erotic services

The Chinese daily's feature also found out more about the manner of business solicitation and how the shops are constantly on the lookout for the authorities.

December 29, 2021, 11:10 AM

2 commuters alert TransCom officers after man said he wanted to 'shoot' people at Tiong Bahru MRT station

They were both given Public Spiritedness Awards for their vigilance and contributions that led to the man's arrest.

December 29, 2021, 03:59 AM

5-year-old friendly chained S'pore factory dog named Trump urgently looking for fosterer

The dog will be chained once again if he cannot find a fosterer by Dec. 30.

December 29, 2021, 03:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.