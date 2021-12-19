Back

Wang Lei crosses S$1 million in sales in 2 hours during livestream from Paris Gucci store

Around 32,000 people tuned in at one point.

Andrew Koay | December 19, 2021, 12:19 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Veteran getai singer Wang Lei has managed to close more than S$1 million in sales in his latest livestream.

This time, Wang took his considerable sales skills to Europe and sold luxury goods from the confines of a Gucci outlet in Paris via livestream.

Prior to the livestream, Wang told Lianhe Wanbao that he was confident in making S$1 million in sales across several livestreams over a week.

He also cited the cheaper price of luxury goods in Europe as compared to Singapore.

In the end, it only took Wang about two hours to cross the million-dollar mark, according to Wanbao. At its peak, his audience numbers swelled to 32,000.

Image from Wang Lei's Facebook

Had to lower his volume

The store reportedly had a corner set up for such livestreams, though it appears that Wang's performance was louder than most, as store assistants had to ask him to lower his volume on multiple occasions.

Undeterred, Wang pressed ahead with his usual panache, modelling the bags with catwalks.

45 minutes into the livestream, sales turnover had reached S$250,000.

Celebrating a new personal record in sales, Wang posted a selfie on Facebook with his protege, Jayner Teh, and a message of appreciation for his viewers.

"Frankly speaking, it was not me who was impressive. It was you guys who allowed me to set my highest sales record, I am grateful for all of you! Thank you!"

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Wang Lei's Facebook page

Comment: Why do S’pore companies struggle to make it as global icons?

Cracking the code of the virtuous flywheel.

December 19, 2021, 10:15 AM

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew through to finals in Spain, aiming for gold, secures silver

This is the furthest a Singaporean has gone in this tournament.

December 19, 2021, 05:38 AM

Turtle hatchlings at Changi confuse street light with moonlight, crawl towards park connector instead of the sea

Kudos to those who noticed and rescued these precious babies.

December 18, 2021, 10:34 PM

Li Jinglei makes sharp retort to Wang Leehom's rumoured FWB, S'porean singer Yumi, on police report

Yumi had denied being a third party in Wang's marriage.

December 18, 2021, 08:14 PM

US woman makes about S$137,000 from selling her farts in jars

Guess we caught wind of this information.

December 18, 2021, 08:06 PM

Crunchy fried chicken rice balls by Sing Swee Kee coming to Jurong Point

Fun to eat.

December 18, 2021, 07:09 PM

Aesthetic & pet-friendly restaurant by Cafe de Nicole's Flower opens in One-north

Just keep snapping (pictures).

December 18, 2021, 07:06 PM

Man shouts at Hillion Mall security after sitting at sealed off area, apprehended by police under mental health act

The seat was cordoned off for safe distancing.

December 18, 2021, 05:57 PM

Wang Leehom dropped by at least 3 brands within 24 hours after ex-wife's explosive bombshell alleging multiple affairs

Jay Chou has also unfollowed him on Instagram.

December 18, 2021, 05:44 PM

Wang Leehom's ex-wife claims he cheated on her with both men & women

His ex-wife ended her letter by saying that by making her experience public, she hopes others would not have to go through the same things she did.

December 18, 2021, 03:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.