Wang Lei crosses S$1 million in sales in 2 hours during livestream from Paris Gucci store

Veteran getai singer Wang Lei has managed to close more than S$1 million in sales in his latest livestream.

This time, Wang took his considerable sales skills to Europe and sold luxury goods from the confines of a Gucci outlet in Paris via livestream.

Prior to the livestream, Wang told Lianhe Wanbao that he was confident in making S$1 million in sales across several livestreams over a week.

He also cited the cheaper price of luxury goods in Europe as compared to Singapore.

In the end, it only took Wang about two hours to cross the million-dollar mark, according to Wanbao. At its peak, his audience numbers swelled to 32,000.

Had to lower his volume

The store reportedly had a corner set up for such livestreams, though it appears that Wang's performance was louder than most, as store assistants had to ask him to lower his volume on multiple occasions.

Undeterred, Wang pressed ahead with his usual panache, modelling the bags with catwalks.

45 minutes into the livestream, sales turnover had reached S$250,000.

Celebrating a new personal record in sales, Wang posted a selfie on Facebook with his protege, Jayner Teh, and a message of appreciation for his viewers.

"Frankly speaking, it was not me who was impressive. It was you guys who allowed me to set my highest sales record, I am grateful for all of you! Thank you!"

