Vivian Hsu says she still cries inexplicably even though the 'misunderstanding' has been resolved

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom's divorce saga has come to an end (sort of) after ex-wife, Lee Jinglei, apologised to innocent parties in a final statement on Dec. 23.

On Dec. 26, Vivian Hsu posted an update on her Instagram stories to reassure fans that she will come back a better version of herself, although she is still affected by the online bullying.

"Give me some time to recuperate"

Together with a picture of a blue sky with clouds, the 46-year-old shared the following message:

"The misunderstanding has been resolved The affected innocent parties have received apologies Looking up at the clear sky However, I still experience palpitations, chest tightness, and inexplicable crying Perhaps it's the side effects of the online bullying Or because I love and care too much for this place that I grew up in For the sake of those who love me I will work hard to be well Give me some time to recuperate Wait until the next time we meet You will see the upgraded unbreakable Iron V version 2.0 #MaintainKindness"

Here's the original Instagram story:

Taipei Arena concert scheduled in May 2022

On Dec. 1, the songstress, who has been in the industry for 31 years, announced via an Instagram post that she will be holding a concert at the Taipei Arena for the first time on May. 7, 2022.

On Dec. 2, Hsu shared more of her thoughts about this achievement in a follow-up post.

Although it's her first concert at the venue, it will also be her last, the post wrote.

She added that upon receiving confirmation for the concert date at the Taipei Arena, it was when the pandemic was at its worst, during the nationwide level 3 epidemic alert.

"At that time, it felt like everything was not within my control, as if I could only go with the flow."

Two weeks after the announcement, the divorce saga erupted after Lee's exposé went live on Dec. 17 and Hsu became embroiled in it.

Although there were rumours that ticket sales would be suspended, it seems that everything will go on as planned.

According to Apple Daily, her company has said that they "care for Vivian a lot" and are "not in any hurry as the concert is in May."

Following the saga, the advertisements in which Hsu appeared in were also reportedly removed temporarily.

The agency added, "The most important thing now is to hope that she gets more rest so we have not discussed this matter with her. Presently, nothing has changed!"

On Hsu's advertisements, the agency said that they will gradually resume displaying them from Dec. 29, and thanked everyone for their concern.

Top images via @vivianhsu.ironv and @jl.leilei on Instagram.