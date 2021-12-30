Swee Choon opens at AMK Hub so you don't need to go down to Jalan Besar

Swee Choon opened an Express outlet at Century Square in Tampines earlier this year.

Now, those who crave for their dim sums will not have to travel to the East anymore.

First Swee Choon outlet in the north

The homegrown dim sum eatery has opened another Express outlet in Ang Mo Kio.

The outlet is located at AMK Hub, on the first floor near the taxi stand and opposite Burger King.

Unlike the outlets at Jalan Besar and Century Square that offers dining in, this 700-square foot outlet only accepts takeaway and delivery orders.

The store is decked out in colours of pastel pink and blue with a small waiting area and an open kitchen to watch the dim sum chefs in action.

Prices range from S$1.60 for Lotus Paste Bao or Red Bean Paste Bao to S$5.20 for Shanghai Xiao Long Bao or Sichuan Chilli Oil Wanton.

Other popular Swee Choon items such as the Salted Egg Yolk Custard Buns (S$5.10) and Black Sesame Lava Ball (S$4.80) are also available.

If you prefer stocking up for late night supper or early breakfast, their frozen dim sum line-up is also available for purchase at the outlet.

Those living in the North can make food delivery orders via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Check out the full menu of the AMK outlet here:

Swee Choon Express

Swee Choon's expansion into the heartlands was first revealed by third-generation owner, Ernest Ting, 30, in May.

There are currently two Express outlets in Singapore and you probably can look forward to more in the near future.

Swee Choon Express (AMK Hub)

Address: 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, AMK Hub, Singapore 569933 (Level 1 near taxi stand, opposite Burger King)

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm, daily (updated as of Dec. 27)

