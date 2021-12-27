MOH: Unvaccinated workers cannot return to workplace from Jan. 15, 2022 even with negative result

Unvaccinated persons will no longer be allowed to return to the workplace from Jan. 15, 2022, even if they have a negative pre-event testing (PET) result, and the PET concession for these people will be removed, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Removal of PET concession

The new measure that will kick in with the removal of the PET concession is to only allow fully vaccinated workers to return to the workplace.

In a press release on Dec. 26, MOH added that partially vaccinated workers will have a grace period until Jan. 31, 2022 to complete their vaccination regime.

During this time, these partially vaccinated individuals will still be able to enter the workplace using the PET concession, where they must produce a negative PET test result.

The move follows a review and discussion with tripartite partners, who support the move and have issued an updated advisory on Covid-19 vaccination at the workplace.

MOH added that this change to the workforce vaccination measures will "help to protect unvaccinated individuals and create safer workplaces for everyone".

Background of workforce vaccination measures

For context, MOH announced the workforce vaccination measures previously on Oct. 23, where only fully vaccinated workers, or those who have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 270 days can return to the workplace in 2022.

On Dec. 14, MOH announced that as many as 50 per cent of the workers who can work from home will be allowed to return to office come Jan. 1, 2022.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Damir Kopezhanov from Unsplash