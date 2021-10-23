Back

Only fully vaccinated staff or those recovered from Covid-19 within past 270 days allowed in workplace from Jan. 1, 2022

Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to the workplace unless they have tested negative for Covid-19.

Martino Tan | October 23, 2021, 03:41 PM

Only employees who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 270 days, can return to the workplace in the new year.

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) made this announcement in a press conference held today (Oct. 23) in an effort to expand the vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS), requiring all onsite workers to be fully vaccinated, or minimally to be tested regularly.

Unvaccinated employees not allowed to return without testing

Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to the workplace unless they have tested negative for Covid-19.

They will also need to pay for the costs of these tests.

The test should be a Pre-Event Test at an MOH-approved Covid-19 test provider, and must be valid for the duration that the employees are required to be present at the workplace.

