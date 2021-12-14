Back

Up to 50 per cent of those who can WFH can return to office from Jan. 1, 2022

Social gatherings at workplace still disallowed.

Martino Tan | December 14, 2021, 04:23 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will allow up to 50 per cent of those who can work from home (WFH) to return to the office, it announced in a press release issued today (Dec.14).

This is based on MOH's assessment that Singapore is in a better position to ease the current default WFH posture, with the implementation of the Workforce Vaccination Measures starting from January 2022.

Social gatherings at workplace disallowed

Social gatherings at the workplace will continue to be disallowed.

Currently, participants in work-related events are capped at 50 persons.

MOH will raise this cap only for events where all participants remain masked and seated, at a safe distance from each other.

All participants must also meet the VDS requirements.

What are the Workforce Vaccination Measures?

Only employees who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 270 days, can return to the workplace, according to this Ministry of Manpower press release, dated Oct. 23.

Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to the workplace unless they have tested negative for Covid-19.

They will also need to pay for the costs of these tests.

The test should be a Pre-Event Test at an MOH-approved Covid-19 test provider, and must be valid for the duration that the employees are required to be present at the workplace.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Getty Images.

Unvaxxed persons recovered from Covid-19 given 180-day exemption to enter VDS locations from Jan. 1, 2022

Down from the current 270 days.

December 14, 2021, 04:17 PM

M'sia-S'pore land VTL open to both S'poreans & M'sians from Dec. 20

Just in time for the year-end holidays.

December 14, 2021, 04:17 PM

Activist Gilbert Goh, 60, charged after holding sign outside ICA building calling for India flight ban

He held the placard in front of ICA building in May.

December 14, 2021, 04:17 PM

Beloved Jurong West cat feeder of 25 years, who scrimped & saved to feed cats, passes away

"You had a heart of gold and all your kindness to the cats and people will always be remembered."

December 14, 2021, 03:23 PM

Dickson Yeo out of detention on Dec. 14, poses no security threat to S'pore: ISD

ISD cautions Singaporeans to be vigilant towards attempts by foreign agents to use them as proxies to pursue interests of foreign states.

December 14, 2021, 02:00 PM

Grow sideways as McDonald's S'pore does 1-for-1 McSpicy for S$6

Why just grow up and old?

December 14, 2021, 01:59 PM

Are S’poreans truly gracious on public transport? We gathered responses from Instagram to find out

Now, there’s even a children’s storybook about graciousness on public transport.

December 14, 2021, 01:45 PM

Christmas event in Yishun has mini-excavator rides, bouncy castle & old school childhood games for kids

Where children and children at heart can enjoy a tropical Christmas.

December 14, 2021, 01:14 PM

'The next 35 years will be quite different from the last': PM Lee on future of S'pore & PAP's leadership

He said that the party "continues to carry a heavy responsibility for Singapore’s security, stability, and success".

December 14, 2021, 01:01 PM

Manchester United-Brentford football match postponed as Premier League sees Covid-19 outbreak

The UK is beginning to see a surge in Omicron cases.

December 14, 2021, 12:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.