Up to 50 per cent of those who can WFH can return to office from Jan. 1, 2022

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will allow up to 50 per cent of those who can work from home (WFH) to return to the office, it announced in a press release issued today (Dec.14).

This is based on MOH's assessment that Singapore is in a better position to ease the current default WFH posture, with the implementation of the Workforce Vaccination Measures starting from January 2022.

Social gatherings at workplace disallowed

Social gatherings at the workplace will continue to be disallowed.

Currently, participants in work-related events are capped at 50 persons.

MOH will raise this cap only for events where all participants remain masked and seated, at a safe distance from each other.

All participants must also meet the VDS requirements.

What are the Workforce Vaccination Measures?

Only employees who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 270 days, can return to the workplace, according to this Ministry of Manpower press release, dated Oct. 23.

Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return to the workplace unless they have tested negative for Covid-19.

They will also need to pay for the costs of these tests.

The test should be a Pre-Event Test at an MOH-approved Covid-19 test provider, and must be valid for the duration that the employees are required to be present at the workplace.

