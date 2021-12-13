Back

Influencer Nicole Choo to launch online croissant business

Literally getting that bread.

Fasiha Nazren | December 13, 2021, 04:22 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Apart from being an influencer and an author, Nicole Choo is adding F&B owner to her resume.

Online croissant shop

In an Instagram post from Dec. 1, Choo announced that she is launching her croissant shop, Krazy Kroissants, on Dec. 17.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicole Alexa Choo (@nicole.choo)

For now, Krazy Kroissants will have five types of croissants.

Mr Nice Guy

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🥐 Krazy Kroissants 🥐 (@krazykroissants)

The original butter croissant.

What the Guac

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🥐 Krazy Kroissants 🥐 (@krazykroissants)

Butter croissant served with Krazy Kroissant's special mashed avocado.

Eggs-plosive

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🥐 Krazy Kroissants 🥐 (@krazykroissants)

Butter croissant served with truffle scrambled eggs.

Lucid Cream

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🥐 Krazy Kroissants 🥐 (@krazykroissants)

Butter croissant filled with cream cheese and topped with condensed milk drizzle.

Kaya King

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🥐 Krazy Kroissants 🥐 (@krazykroissants)

A local flavour with a twist, this one is a butter croissant filled with kaya and topped with cheese.

24-hour delivery

The online business will offer croissant deliveries round the clock.

It also claims to deliver the flaky croissants within one to two hours.

Wrote a book in 2018

If you're wondering who Choo is, she rose to fame as a social media influencer and YouTuber sometime in 2015.

She was also involved in a very public breakup with fellow YouTuber Ridhwan Azman.

In 2018, Choo authored poetry book "Nineteen", which drew further attention after influencers Dee Kosh and Hirzi Zulkiflie made fun of it.

Top image from @nicole.choo and @krazykroissants on Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Chee Soon Juan treats Bukit Batok rental block residents to Christmas feast at his cafe

It's the season of giving.

December 13, 2021, 04:08 PM

Asking Tiger Brokers some basic investing questions for new investors

It’s important to understand what you want.

December 13, 2021, 04:03 PM

Barbie-themed staycation at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur gives you a Barbie world fit for a Barbie girl

Life in plastic, it's fantastic.

December 13, 2021, 04:02 PM

Novena MRT station lift breaks down, staff help elderly up stairs 1 by 1 to go to TTSH

Plenty of elderly persons alight at Novena MRT station to get to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

December 13, 2021, 03:30 PM

French-style brunch at cafe modelled after Parisian apartment in Sentosa

Vibes.

December 13, 2021, 03:27 PM

Chinese national, 39, charged in 2021 for allegedly getting S’porean to purchase property on his behalf in 2014

If convicted, the accused faces a fine of up to S$100,000.

December 13, 2021, 03:02 PM

Miss S'pore in top 16 of controversy-filled Miss Universe 2021 pageant held in Israel

The pageant faced calls of boycott even before it started.

December 13, 2021, 02:22 PM

If your window falls out in S'pore, up to S$10,000 fine &/or 1 year jail term awaits

43 cases of fallen windows recorded across Singapore from January to November 2021.

December 13, 2021, 01:59 PM

Binance.sg quits S'pore market

Will stop operating by Feb. 13, 2021.

December 13, 2021, 12:11 PM

Sengkang resident fills lift landing, corridor with items last 3 years, neighbour moves out to avoid dispute

Help needed.

December 13, 2021, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.