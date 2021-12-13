Influencer Nicole Choo to launch online croissant business

Apart from being an influencer and an author, Nicole Choo is adding F&B owner to her resume.

Online croissant shop

In an Instagram post from Dec. 1, Choo announced that she is launching her croissant shop, Krazy Kroissants, on Dec. 17.

For now, Krazy Kroissants will have five types of croissants.

Mr Nice Guy

The original butter croissant.

What the Guac

Butter croissant served with Krazy Kroissant's special mashed avocado.

Eggs-plosive

Butter croissant served with truffle scrambled eggs.

Lucid Cream

Butter croissant filled with cream cheese and topped with condensed milk drizzle.

Kaya King

A local flavour with a twist, this one is a butter croissant filled with kaya and topped with cheese.

24-hour delivery

The online business will offer croissant deliveries round the clock.

It also claims to deliver the flaky croissants within one to two hours.

Wrote a book in 2018

If you're wondering who Choo is, she rose to fame as a social media influencer and YouTuber sometime in 2015.

She was also involved in a very public breakup with fellow YouTuber Ridhwan Azman.

In 2018, Choo authored poetry book "Nineteen", which drew further attention after influencers Dee Kosh and Hirzi Zulkiflie made fun of it.

Top image from @nicole.choo and @krazykroissants on Instagram.