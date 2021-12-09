People re-selling free McDonald's S'pore picnic sets on Carousell for around S$40-60

McDonald's fans in Singapore have responded to the fast food chain's latest promotion — a free picnic set — with considerable enthusiasm.

Some went to the extent of lining up before the promotion's already-early 7am start time, to secure one of 100 packages available for redemption at each of the six selected outlets.

However, some of these go-getting package redeemers have apparently decided that they no longer want their hard-earned packages, in the span of just a few hours.

As of 11am on Dec. 9, the first day of the promotion, a number of the picnic packages have been put up for sale on online marketplace Carousell.

Most of the listings are more or less identical, and make use of the promotional image of the packages created by McDonald's Singapore.

The image highlights that the items were given out for "FREE", even while the sellers ask for prices in the range of S$40 to S$60.

One user, who set a price of S$58, neatly cropped out the line that said the package was being given out free of charge.

A number of the listings request meetups in places such as Canberra and West Coast Park, near to the selected outlets where the packages could be redeemed.

One of the listings had the exceptional price of S$888, with the seller claiming to have queued for over three hours to get the picnic package.

To sweeten the deal however, a packet of hotcake syrup would be thrown in too.

Picnic package still available till Dec. 12

For those keen to try their luck at getting one of these packages for free, the promotion continues till Dec. 12, with 100 packages available at each of the six selected outlets each day.

Related stories

Top image screenshot via @thyao606 on Carousell

Follow and listen to our podcast here