McDonald's breakfast picnic sets cause long queues, sold out within hours

From today till Dec. 12, selected McDonald's outlets in Singapore will be giving away a limited edition breakfast picnic package with every purchase of a Breakfast Family meal.

It is limited to 100 sets per restaurant and is only available at six outlets in-store from 7am to 11am.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that many people would queue for such freebies.

Long queues this morning

And that's precisely what happened at several outlets on the first morning of the promotion.

A Mothership reader who queued at McDonald's Kallang at around 6:45am shared that he missed the opportunity to get the picnic set.

Elaborating on the process, he said that the outlet manager started to issue queue numbers before 7am.

Upon reaching the 100th customer, the manager promptly told the people behind that the sets were sold out for the day.

The reader added that the process was "quite well-managed" and customers in the queue were seen keeping a safe distance from one another.

As he wanted to get breakfast anyway, the reader told us that it took about 30 minutes before he finally got to order his food.

Sold out at other outlets

Meanwhile, this is what the queue looked like this morning at the Canberra outlet.

Those who queued at the other outlets also shared their disappointment after finding out that the picnic sets were fully redeemed for the day.

Top image from Mothership reader, Alan Tan and Patrick Lee on Facebook.

