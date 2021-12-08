Back

McDonald's S'pore giving away rare picnic bag, mat, frisbee from Dec. 9-12

Only available at six outlets.

Low Jia Ying | December 08, 2021, 04:30 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Families heading to McDonald's outlets near selected parks over the Dec. 9 to 12 weekend can get their hands on a limited edition breakfast picnic package.

Each set includes a picnic bag, an inflatable ball, a foldable picnic mat, a frisbee, and a Happy Meal book.

How to claim

Between Dec. 9 to 12, purchase a Breakfast Family Meal at selected McDonald's outlets between 7am to 11am to receive the free picnic set.

The Breakfast Picnic Packages are limited to 100 packages per day per restaurant, while stocks last.

The six selected outlets are:

  • Ang Mo Kio Park

  • Marine Cove

  • Kallang (Stadium Boulevard)

  • Jurong Central Park

  • West Coast Park

  • Canberra

Follow and listen to our podcast here

All photos via McDonald's

78 very big recycling machines that give money for paper to be launched all over S'pore by end-2021

The PAP town councils will also produce mulch from excess plant materials and use it on nearby greenery.

December 08, 2021, 04:11 PM

The Marmalade Pantry opens quick-casual outlet in Bugis with afternoon tea set

They have both savoury and sweet waffles.

December 08, 2021, 04:00 PM

NEA: Geylang Bahru duck rice seller & wife at stall didn't wear masks properly twice in 1 day

The hawker and his wife, a stall assistant, were spotted not wearing their masks properly more than once.

December 08, 2021, 03:47 PM

No law preventing Najib from becoming next M'sian PM although he’s a convicted criminal: Mahathir

If he does, Malaysia will be handing over the country's premiership to a guilty person, Mahathir added.

December 08, 2021, 03:39 PM

Ho Ching world's 33rd most powerful woman in 2021, ahead of Taylor Swift

Ho has consistently featured on the list since 2004.

December 08, 2021, 02:53 PM

Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2 days after US move

Similar to the U.S.' decision, Australian athletes are still free to compete in the event.

December 08, 2021, 02:26 PM

Mahathir: Reviving high speed rail with S'pore a waste, signals revival of corruption in politics

Fighting words.

December 08, 2021, 02:14 PM

Finnish PM criticised for clubbing till 4am despite Covid exposure

Marin stayed out dancing without a mask.

December 08, 2021, 01:30 PM

S'porean man, 50, charged with wife's murder in UK apartment hotel

He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Jan. 7, 2022.

December 08, 2021, 01:30 PM

S'porean actor Desmond Tan engaged for 5 years & planned for overseas wedding before pandemic

15 close friends joined them at the wedding in France.

December 08, 2021, 01:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.