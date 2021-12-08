McDonald's S'pore giving away rare picnic bag, mat, frisbee from Dec. 9-12

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Families heading to McDonald's outlets near selected parks over the Dec. 9 to 12 weekend can get their hands on a limited edition breakfast picnic package.
Each set includes a picnic bag, an inflatable ball, a foldable picnic mat, a frisbee, and a Happy Meal book.
How to claim
Between Dec. 9 to 12, purchase a Breakfast Family Meal at selected McDonald's outlets between 7am to 11am to receive the free picnic set.
The Breakfast Picnic Packages are limited to 100 packages per day per restaurant, while stocks last.
The six selected outlets are:
- Ang Mo Kio Park
- Marine Cove
- Kallang (Stadium Boulevard)
- Jurong Central Park
- West Coast Park
- Canberra
All photos via McDonald's
