McDonald's S'pore giving away rare picnic bag, mat, frisbee from Dec. 9-12

Families heading to McDonald's outlets near selected parks over the Dec. 9 to 12 weekend can get their hands on a limited edition breakfast picnic package.

Each set includes a picnic bag, an inflatable ball, a foldable picnic mat, a frisbee, and a Happy Meal book.

How to claim

Between Dec. 9 to 12, purchase a Breakfast Family Meal at selected McDonald's outlets between 7am to 11am to receive the free picnic set.

The Breakfast Picnic Packages are limited to 100 packages per day per restaurant, while stocks last.

The six selected outlets are:

Ang Mo Kio Park

Marine Cove

Kallang (Stadium Boulevard)

Jurong Central Park

West Coast Park

Canberra

