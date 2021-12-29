Back

Couple gets married in Old Chang Kee Coffee House near Little India, serves guests nasi lemak

Looks good.

Mandy How | December 29, 2021, 05:24 PM

Forget hotels—one couple in Singapore has chosen to hold their solemnisation at Old Chang Kee Coffee House at Mackenzie Road.

The occasion took place on Dec. 19, 2021.

A spokesperson for Old Chang Kee told Mothership that the food was customised for the couple and their guests, while the wedding-themed decorations were also set-up by the F&B company.

The venue was decorated with lots of vintage-themed paraphernalia:

Customised menu

On the menu was Old Chang Kee's famous steamed curry buns:

Guests also had an appetiser platter of satay, ngor hiang, and kueh pie tee.

With blue pea nasi lemak for their main course:

Finishing off with ondeh ondeh and a slice of rainbow lapis:

Set-up for private events

Old Chang Kee added that the company has an events catering arm that customises an event plan for its clients.

This includes menus, ingredient lists, and theme set-up, complemented by on-site support.

Besides weddings, other private events like birthdays and baby showers can also be executed.

The event doesn't necessarily have to take place at Old Chang Kee, but if you wish to, there's a list of dine-in outlets under the group to choose from (e.g. Curry Times, Coffee House, O’My Kampong Café).

Each of these outlets have their own interior design, although they are geared towards retro/ old-school deco.

You can find out more about the service here.

Top image via Old Chang Kee

