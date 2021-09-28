Back

Old Chang Kee makes steamed version of Curry'O at Tanjong Pagar cafe

Genius or travesty?

Fasiha Nazren | September 28, 2021, 03:05 PM

Most Singaporeans will know Old Chang Kee for its fried goods, like the Curry'O and Sotong Head OnStik.

Many won't associate it with steamed offerings like say, steamed buns or siew mai (Chinese dumpling)—until perhaps.

Only outlet with steamed snacks

Apart from kiosks all over Singapore, Old Chang Kee also has a chain of cafe concepts called Coffee House that offers all the works, including mains, snacks and drinks.

The Coffee House outlet at Tanjong Pagar, which opened in June 2021, is the third and latest addition.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Old Chang Kee (@oldchangkeesingapore)

Unlike the other stores, the Tanjong Pagar outlet is the first and only outlet to have steamed skewers, with dim sum as part of its offerings.

Steamed items from S$1.10

Here, one can indulge in the curry chicken bao (S$1.60 each, S$3 for two), which is shaped like the popular Curry'O but steamed, instead of deep fried.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Old Chang Kee (@oldchangkeesingapore)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Old Chang Kee (@oldchangkeesingapore)

Photo from @ivanbotakyong on Instagram.

Other dim sum options are also available and served on sticks, no less.

Har gao (S$1.10 each, S$1.90 for two)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Old Chang Kee (@oldchangkeesingapore)

Siew mai (S$1.10 each, S$1.90 for two)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Old Chang Kee (@oldchangkeesingapore)

Other dim sum options include:

  • Chive dumpling (S$1.10 each, S$1.90 for two)

  • Lotus leaf rice (S$2.40)

  • Big chicken pau (S$2.80 each, S$5 for two)

Do remember though, that these steamed items are only available at the Tanjong Pagar eatery.

The Coffee House @ Tanjong Pagar

Address: 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza #01-36 Singapore 082001

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays, 7:30am to 9pm

Weekends and public holidays, 8am to 9pm

Top image from @oldchangkeesingapore and @jcwoo_ on Instagram.

