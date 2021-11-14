Back

Zoe Tay draws Merlion-head on 42km bicycle route through Bishan, Hougang & Kallang

Tay took nearly six hours to complete the challenging journey, reflecting about Covid-19 along the way.

Andrew Koay | November 14, 2021, 11:53 AM

In land-scarce Singapore, it seems that cyclists are taking increasingly creative measures to keep their trips interesting.

Now even celebrities like Zoe Tay are trying their hand at drawing pictures with their cycling routes.

Riders have previously traced out designs like pigs, dinosaurs, and even chubby unicorns.

Tay's effort? A merlion that appears to have a somewhat sorrowful expression.

Looks simple, actually challenging

Writing about the adventure on her Instagram account on Nov. 7, the actress-come-avid cyclist said she'd been wanting to try the route for a while.

She told Lianhe Zaobao that she and her friend started the nearly-42km journey at about 4pm and completed the "portrait" at around 9:30pm.

So engrossed they were on their task that the pair didn't even stop for dinner.

Along the way, she was taken through Hougang, Kallang, Ang Mo Kio, Sing Ming, Bishan, Toa Payoh, and Novena.

Image of Zoe Tay on her cycling trip Image from Zoe Tay's Instagram account

However, the journey wasn't without its challenges; Tay wrote that she got lost several times and spent a lot of time figuring out where to go next.

"The drawing looks very simple, but in fact, it is quite challenging," she said.

"While the journey can be vexing at times, it was also exciting. It felt like I was on a treasure hunt, and I felt a sense of accomplishment after completing it."

Image of Zoe Tay on her cycling trip Image from Zoe Tay's Instagram account

Plans to do Godzilla next

Getting philosophical, Tay mused that the process of drawing the Merlion head had reminded her about Singapore's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This journey allowed me to reflect on the challenges of Covid-19. There will be sunshine after the (Covid-19) rain if we all persevere. All the best, everyone!"

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Tay was inspired to draw out the Merlion head after seeing fellow actress Jaime Teo do so.

She plans to eventually attempt a 60km Godzilla route previously sketched out by another cyclist.

In her Instagram post, Tay mentioned that she and her friends were participating in a virtual running and cycling fundraiser for VisionSave to help uncover new ways to detect, diagnose, and develop treatments for eye diseases.

More information about the fundraiser can be found here.

Top image from Zoe Tay's Instagram account.

