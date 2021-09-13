Back

Cyclist draws fat pig route in Serangoon

Draw the biggest pig with your bicycle to keep fit.

Belmont Lay | September 13, 2021, 04:50 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

What do you do when you have 24/7 internet connection, lack of overseas travelling plans, and a bicycle?

Yup, that's right, make art with your cycling.

Draw a pic by drawing a pig

A woman cyclist in Singapore went to Serangoon and drew a big, fat pig by tracing the porcine outline from Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 to Defu Lane at the edge of Hougang and old Tampines.

The pig's snout cuts into Teck Ghee Park, while its butt is right on the Hougang Avenue 3 Park Connecter.

The entire route is 15.3km, according to Strava, a running and cycling app for users to share routes.

It took the cyclist more than 100 minutes to complete the route.

Other animal pics

Previously, many cyclists drew the dinosaur and fat unicorn in the northeast of Singapore.

Over the years, many such drawings have appeared.

Mother and baby dino

There is a massive 144km route featuring a mother and baby dinosaur.

Feetless pigeon

Then there is also a feetless pigeon route, that is supposed to be a nod to the Hougang Mandarin Duck, which from stretches from Hougang to Whampoa.

Wild boar or anteater

And then there is also a wild boar route that looks more like an anteater.

Panda

And there is also a panda bear route that is supposedly a tribute to Kai Kai and Jia Jia's panda cub.

Top photos via

S'pore must go 'beyond the law' to protect young girls from paedophiles: Halimah Yacob

'Little girls need to know that it’s safe and alright for them to talk to someone about adult behaviours that they are uncomfortable with, and where to get help,' the president wrote.

September 14, 2021, 12:27 PM

Shuttle bus from S$1 goes to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve & Kranji Marshes

The bus service takes you to Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate and Kranji Countryside from Kranji and Yew Tee MRT.

September 14, 2021, 12:12 PM

M'sia PM Ismail Sabri & opposition Pakatan Harapan sign 'historic' MoU on political reforms

MPs were also urged to practise a “deliberative democracy”.

September 14, 2021, 11:32 AM

LiHO S'pore claims new bubble tea sweetener has '0 sugar, fat & calories'

Hmm.

September 14, 2021, 10:55 AM

MOH debunks rumours of Covid-19 vaccination deaths by showing S'pore death rate hasn't spiked

Death rates have held stable.

September 14, 2021, 04:31 AM

597 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 27 linked to Bukit Batok Ren Ci nursing home cluster

534 community cases, 63 dormitory residents cases and 10 imported.

September 13, 2021, 11:41 PM

MHA to repeal 1938 Sedition Act as other laws deal with same concerns in more targeted ways

The Sedition Act was used in The Real Singapore case.

September 13, 2021, 08:53 PM

Sex offenders aged 50 & above should still be caned, if medically fit: Murali Pillai

He said that the cut-off age may have unintended consequences.

September 13, 2021, 06:47 PM

Netflix making Greek mythology series on life in the underworld

A modern reimagining.

September 13, 2021, 05:23 PM

Rankings not the most important factor in partnerships with other universities: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore must also take a "open" approach to entering partnerships with other universities, he said.

September 13, 2021, 05:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.