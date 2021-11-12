Back

'Mechanic' shows up right after S'pore expressway accident, drivers call police & he goes away

Keep calm and call the police if you encounter something similar.

Belmont Lay | November 12, 2021, 03:44 AM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman has taken to Facebook to share about an experience she encountered right after getting involved in an accident along an expressway in Singapore recently.

Her account is reminiscent of a recent incident highlighted in the media, where multiple men appeared seemingly out of nowhere along the Pan Island Expressway to offer their services to those involved in an accident.

Their arrival was apparently much quicker than the Expressway Monitoring Advisory System (EMAS) tow truck and police.

What happened

According to the woman's Facebook post, the accident she was in occurred on Sunday, Nov. 7.

By her own estimates, she recounted that she got into a "teeny accident" and "within a minute", two people showed up at the scene, even though they were not involved.

She claimed that they were very persistent in wanting to offer their help, even though the two parties involved in the accident declined.

She wrote that the two people kept harassing her and the other party, and one of them "even took photos of our cars saying he is a mechanic" and that he just wants to help.

According to two photos posted, one of the persons emerged from a yellow Mercedes, while there was another person who was coming out of a tow truck.

Called the police

To put an end to the apparent persistent wrangling, the woman said the parties involved in the accident called the police.

At this point, the woman wrote, "the moment we called the police, both vehicles left and we could settle with the other party in peace".

Advice for others

The woman summed up her short post by advising others in a similar situation to keep calm and call the police, in the event that "one of these 'heroes' come and harass you insisting to help".

She also wrote: "Remember, police is our friend. Road accident scammers are not."

What happened previously

In a high profile incident highlighted in the media recently, the police arrested a few people for touting along the expressway following an accident involving other drivers.

Such a practice in Singapore, dubbed the "insurance claims specialist" hustle, is apparently not new.

You can watch a video explaining it here:

Related

S'pore boy, 4, who got Covid-19-linked rare inflammatory syndrome, out of ICU

Good news.

November 12, 2021, 03:10 AM

2,396 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore on Nov. 11

Today's update.

November 11, 2021, 11:15 PM

YouTube gets rid of dislike counts to create 'inclusive & respectful' space for creators

Now we won't know how many dislikes a video receives.

November 11, 2021, 09:35 PM

M'sia & Indonesia agree to launch VTL

The date for the launch has yet to be announced.

November 11, 2021, 08:21 PM

Open-air panoramic ride SkyHelix to open at Sentosa from Dec. 15

LED lights illuminate the attraction after sundown.

November 11, 2021, 07:18 PM

These vending machines in malls will let you donate to 15 different S'pore charities

November 11, 2021, 07:03 PM

Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa manager

The Liverpool legend takes over a club in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

November 11, 2021, 06:46 PM

SBS Transit bus doors close on alighting passenger at Hougang interchange, causing her to fall

The passengers leg was also briefly trapped between the doors.

November 11, 2021, 06:34 PM

NTUC & affiliates to give up to S$200 to eligible freelance & self-employed workers testing positive for Covid-19

Some help from NTUC and affiliate organisations.

November 11, 2021, 06:02 PM

‘I ordered pork satay from a Muslim stall’: People in S’pore share the times they thought they offended people of a different religion

It happens more often than you’d imagine.

November 11, 2021, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.