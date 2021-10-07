Drivers of yellow Honda & black Audi, aged 22 & 25, arrested by police, suspended from driving

The Singapore police are investigating the alleged offences of dangerous driving and touting committed on the roads that were recently featured on various social media platforms, the authorities said in a release on Oct. 7, 2021.

In total, three drivers of the two cars are under investigaton: Two drivers for the yellow Honda, and one driver of the black Audi.

Incident 1

In a recent video posted online on Sep. 22, 2021, a video from an in-car camera captured a yellow car and a black car pulling over and stopping along the slip road of Pan Island Expressway towards Kallang Bahru following a traffic accident between a van and another car on July 6, 2021.

Both the yellow Honda and black Audi were not involved in the accident.

Police are investigating four male subjects from the yellow car, for allegedly causing harassment against a male driver involved in the accident under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Two other male subjects from the black car are also being investigated for their suspected involvement in touting for business under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

The 22-year-old and 25-year-old drivers of the respective yellow and black cars, will also be investigated for the offence of stopping on the road shoulder of an expressway, in breach of Road Traffic (Expressway Traffic) Rules.

Incident 2

In a separate incident on Sep. 15, 2021 along New Upper Changi Road, the same yellow car from the first incident, driven by another 22-year-old male driver, was allegedly involved in a road rage incident with a bus driver that was captured on video and subsequently posted on social media.

In the video, the yellow car allegedly braked abruptly and repeatedly, causing the private bus to collide into it.

The driver of the car has been arrested for dangerous driving and his driving licence was suspended with immediate effect.

A 24-year-old male passenger from the same motorcar is also being investigated for intentional harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act

Incident 3

On Sep. 18, 2021, the same black car from the first was involved in a chain collision with another four vehicles along Upper Serangoon Road.

The 25-year-old male driver had allegedly stopped behind other vehicles who were involved in a separate accident, to solicit for business when his vehicle was hit from behind by another car.

The 25-year-old male driver of the black car has been arrested for dangerous driving and he is also being investigated for separate offences of dangerous driving captured in separate social media postings.

He has also been served with immediate driving suspension.

