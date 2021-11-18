Johor Chief Minister claims land VTL between S'pore & Johor effective on Nov. 29: M'sian media

A land-based Vaccination Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore and the Malaysian state of Johor may be implemented as early as Nov. 29, according to a claim made by the Chief Minister of Johor Hasni Mohammad.

On Nov. 18, Hasni reportedly said he could "confirm" that a "land border crossing" between Singapore and Johor would be implemented from Nov. 29, after speaking to both federal and state government authorities.

According to Malaysian news outlet Kosmo, Hasni was speaking at the opening of a hotel in Desaru, the Four Points by Sheraton, in the town of Kota Tinggi, Johor.

It quoted him as saying:

"I have good news to share, we have communicated with the authorities from the federal and state governments and confirmed that the land border crossing will open on Nov. 29. Travelling on land between Singapore and Johor Bahru will only be for long term pass (border) holders, those working in Singapore, and Singaporeans working in Johor Bahru."

Hasni added: "The federal government is considering making land travel arrangements between Singapore and Johor Bahru, similar to the arrangement between Changi to KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport)."

The news was also reported by Chinese news Lianhe Zaobao.

Mothership contacted the Ministry of Trade and Industry for comment. A spokesperson replied:

"Singapore and Malaysia are working closely to further restore connectivity between the two countries. We have made good progress on our discussion with Malaysia on launching a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) across our land links. Many workers from both countries have not been able to see their families for many months and they will be one of our priorities when we reopen the land borders, to allow them to reunite with their families. We hope to finalise the details of the VTL soon, and will announce it once we do so."

The date given by Hasni was therefore not confirmed by the Singapore government.

Singapore-Malaysia VTL

A much-anticipated VTL between Singapore and Malaysia was announced on Nov. 8, in a joint press statement by both Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

It stated that the VTL will kick in on Nov. 29.

However, this only allowed travellers to travel between Changi Airport and KLIA.

Travellers will be subjected to Covid-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or Stay-Home Notice.

On Nov. 15, during a Multi Ministry Taskforce press conference, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said talks between the two countries on a land-link arrangement were progressing well, and a formal launch will be announced in a "few weeks' time."

Related stories:

Top image via Hasni Mohammad/Facebook and Getty.

Follow and listen to our podcast here