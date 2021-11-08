S’pore opens VTL with M'sia's KLIA from Nov. 29, 2021

A Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia will be launched on Nov. 29.

Singapore-Malaysia VTL

This was announced in a joint press statement by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia's Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, which was released on Monday, Nov. 8.

The VTL will allow fully vaccinated travellers to travel between Singapore and Malaysia via Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Travellers will be subjected to Covid-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or Stay-Home Notice.

According to the joint press statement, both prime minsters said they look forward to restoring travel across the land links between both countries in the near future.

There is ongoing "detailed discussions" on a similar vaccinated travel scheme across the Causeway and the Second Link, where "good progress" is being made, they added.

“Singapore and Malaysia enjoy deep, warm and multi-faceted relations. I am very happy that both our countries are finally able to restart cross-border travel through the VTLs. This will help revive our economies, restore our people to-people ties, and strengthen our bilateral relationship,” said PM Lee.

In response to the announcement of the VTL between Singapore and Malaysia, Minister for Transport S Iswaran said on a Facebook post: “Businesses on both sides will welcome the resumption of quarantine-free travel. I also know that many Singaporeans and Malaysians are looking forward to being reunited with their loved ones after nearly two years."

Top image from Changi Airport and Wikipedia