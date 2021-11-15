S’pore-M’sia VTL-like arrangement for land links to be launched ‘hopefully in a few weeks’ time’

Talks between Singapore and Malaysia on a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)-like arrangement for land links has progressed well.

The two countries are working to launch this soon, "hopefully in a few weeks' time".

Minister Gan Kim Yong made the announcement at a MTF press conference today (Nov. 15) speaking about how families have been separated from one another for a long time because of border restrictions.

Hopefully, this land link arrangement will allow many of them to be reunited, he explained.

There have been some hints regarding this opening.

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore had earlier this month said the relevant agencies in Malaysia and Singapore are ironing out issues pertaining to health, testing regimes, and cross-border processes, as the first step to reopen travel between the two countries in the near future is underway, The Star reported.

For now, Singapore is set to launch a VTL between Singapore and Malaysia on Nov. 29.

The VTL will allow fully vaccinated travellers to travel between Singapore and Malaysia via Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Travellers will be subjected to Covid-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or Stay-Home Notice.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from Nigel Chua and Andrew Koay