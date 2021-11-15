Back

S’pore-M’sia VTL-like arrangement for land links to be launched ‘hopefully in a few weeks’ time’

Hopefully soon.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 15, 2021, 06:48 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Talks between Singapore and Malaysia on a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL)-like arrangement for land links has progressed well.

The two countries are working to launch this soon, "hopefully in a few weeks' time".

Minister Gan Kim Yong made the announcement at a MTF press conference today (Nov. 15) speaking about how families have been separated from one another for a long time because of border restrictions.

Hopefully, this land link arrangement will allow many of them to be reunited, he explained.

There have been some hints regarding this opening.

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore had earlier this month said the relevant agencies in Malaysia and Singapore are ironing out issues pertaining to health, testing regimes, and cross-border processes, as the first step to reopen travel between the two countries in the near future is underway, The Star reported.

For now, Singapore is set to launch a VTL between Singapore and Malaysia on Nov. 29.

The VTL will allow fully vaccinated travellers to travel between Singapore and Malaysia via Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Travellers will be subjected to Covid-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or Stay-Home Notice.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Image from Nigel Chua and Andrew Koay

Up to 3,000 vaccinated migrant workers in dorms to be allowed to visit anywhere in S'pore each day

They will also be allowed to visit recreation centres daily for up to 8 hours, from Dec. 3.

November 15, 2021, 06:54 PM

S'pore to extend VTL to 5 more countries including Indonesia & India

More countries.

November 15, 2021, 06:50 PM

Up to 5 from same household can dine in at hawker centres & coffeeshops once VDS checks ready

MTF co-chair Gan Kim Yong said that the "majority" of hawker centres will be able to put in place the required measures by the end of November.

November 15, 2021, 06:48 PM

Rui En buys ugly portrait from viral Shopee seller as housewarming gift for Dennis Chew

What a good buy.

November 15, 2021, 06:48 PM

New nature sanctuary at Gardens by the Bay, Kingfisher Wetlands, has wildlife lookout & giant kingfisher sculptures

Very scenic.

November 15, 2021, 06:42 PM

30 men & 7 women, aged 21-66, under investigation for selling sex medicine, illegal massage & gambling in Geylang

Geylang back in business.

November 15, 2021, 06:21 PM

20m tree nearly falls on jogger, 53, in Bishan-AMK Park, misses by 2 seconds

When you run to keep fit but nature has other plans.

November 15, 2021, 05:28 PM

3 snow leopards die of Covid-19 at US zoo

The Oct. 13 statement also stated that the zoo's Sumatran tigers had tested positive for the virus.

November 15, 2021, 05:11 PM

How to make full use of your NS so you won’t have to play catch up after you ORD

NS is actually the best time to save and invest money.

November 15, 2021, 04:58 PM

M'sian state of Kedah to ban all 4D betting shops

There are also plans to limit the sale of alcohol.

November 15, 2021, 04:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.