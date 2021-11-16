Back

Ian Fang's emo Instagram post no longer on his feed

Quite fast.

Mandy How | November 16, 2021, 10:45 AM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Although it was actress Rebecca Lim who announced her engagement to a mystery man yesterday (Nov. 15), plenty of eyes were on Ian Fang instead.

That's because Fang, 31, is Lim's rumoured ex who had allegedly cheated on her.

The latter made a show of his melancholy online, with an Instagram post making comparisons to the local industry's golden couple, Fann Wong and Christopher Lee.

Fang's post was uploaded some hours before Lim's announcement, though.

The actor also lashed out at social media users who criticised him for not cherishing Lim previously, and for his emotional public display.

Fang's post was uploaded in the evening of Nov. 15, but it was gone from his feed by 9:15am on Nov. 16.

If you need a recap:

"Vanishing in a glance like a cloud, soundlessly, without bringing anything with it.

Not every Christopher Lee will have a Fann Wong; not every Fann Wong will find their Christopher Lee. Not everyone can be like Christopher Lee and Fann Wong. Everyone thinks that you might be like them, but not everyone thinks you will be the next Christopher Lee and Fann Wong too."

Two Instagram Stories that were linked to the occasion are also currently available, ahead of their 24-hour expiration.

No other content has been uploaded to Fang's Instagram page at time of writing.

Related story

Top image via Ian Fang's Instagram page

Proposed changes to Endangered Species Act include stiffer penalties & stronger enforcement power for NParks

Under the proposed amendments, offenders will face stiffer penalties.

November 16, 2021, 10:24 AM

94%: S'pore has one of the highest vaccination coverages if figures based on eligible population

85% vaccinated if based on total population.

November 16, 2021, 05:01 AM

Ong Ye Kung: 2 Pfizer doses + 1 Moderna booster more protection than 3 Pfizer doses

A cocktail of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be mixed and used interchangeably.

November 16, 2021, 04:30 AM

Bayshore, Bugis, Jurong Lake, Punggol & Woodlands gazetted as car-lite, pedestrianised precincts: URA

How these districts will look like, according to artists' impressions.

November 16, 2021, 03:57 AM

E-bike hits woman, 37, along Hougang Ave 9, police impounds device

The pedestrian was conveyed to hospital.

November 16, 2021, 03:05 AM

Ian Fang not happy Rebecca Lim getting married

Keep calm and carry on.

November 16, 2021, 02:42 AM

2,069 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore on Nov. 15

Total number of cases reported thus far has risen to 239,272.

November 15, 2021, 11:27 PM

After a Cabinet-level debate, M'sian govt reach agreement for TIMAH whiskey to keep its name

They have to explain what "timah" means on each bottle.

November 15, 2021, 09:49 PM

KAWS:Holiday exhibition at Marina Bay to reopen on Nov. 16, The Ryan Foundation ordered to pay legal costs

The exhibition is here till Nov. 21.

November 15, 2021, 09:16 PM

2 millennials go on a cruise trip to find out if it’s only for boomers. Turns out it’s quite fun

Not just jackpots.

November 15, 2021, 08:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.