Groups of people allegedly gather at East Coast Park around midnight, disperse quickly when police arrive

NParks is currently investigating the incident.

Jane Zhang | November 13, 2021, 05:18 PM

Amidst Singapore's Stabilisation Phase, during which social gatherings in public places in Singapore continue to be limited to two people, a group of people allegedly gathered at East Coast Park around midnight on Saturday (Nov. 13).

Responding to Mothership's queries, police confirmed that they had received a call for assistance regarding an alleged gathering in the vicinity of Marine Cove at East Coast Park.

"A lot" of people gathering

In a video posted on TikTok by Shermaine Tan (@helloshermaine), about a dozen people could be seen milling about and chatting in groups as Tan exclaimed, "This is really a lot of people! Like, seriously, a lot."

Gif via TikTok / @helloshermaine.

A photo that Tan included in her video showed that there were actually several dozen people present, gathered in large groups.

Screenshot via TikTok / @helloshermaine.

In a comment on her video, Tan claimed that the gathering was an "illegal beach party" involving partying and drinking.

Group dispersed upon arrival of police

She added that once police arrived to the scene, the group scattered.

Screenshot via TikTok / @helloshermaine.

Police confirmed that a majority of the group dispersed upon arrival of the police.

The possible breaches of safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 were referred to the National Parks Board, police said.

The National Parks Board told Mothership that it has been alerted to the gathering, and will be investigating the incident for offences under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Social gatherings of more than two not allowed

For gatherings exceeding two persons, first-time offenders may be liable to a fine of S$300. Repeat offenders will face higher fines and may face jail time.

In October, a man was issued a S$2,000 fine for gathering with more than one other individual at Esplanade Park at 3:45am.

Under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, it is prohibited to consume alcohol in a public area between 10:30pm and 7am.

First-time offenders found guilty of doing so can a fine of up to S$1,000, and repeat offenders can be offended up to S$2,000, jailed up to three months, or both.

