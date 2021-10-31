Man issued S$2,000 fine at 3:45am for social gathering at Esplanade Park

Under the current Covid-19 restrictions, group sizes for social gatherings are capped at two.

Enforcement action has also been taken against those found breaching these measures, with a photo circulating on Facebook showing how a man was recently fined S$2,000 for a social gathering.

According to the photo, the fine was issued by NParks at Esplanade Park on Oct. 23, at 3:45am.

The offence? Gathering with more than one other individual to socialise at a public venue without reasonable excuse.

For gatherings exceeding two persons, first-time offenders may be liable to a fine of S$300. Repeat offenders will face higher fines and may face jail time.

Family gatherings

While some comments on the post expressed shock at the fine amount, others had questions on whether it was permissible for families to go out in groups larger than two.

In May this year, health minister Ong Ye Kung said given restrictions of two pax for social gatherings, family members can go out as one group to do "essential activities", but should try to keep to two where possible.

He elaborated on this in a Facebook post:

Can members of the same household go out in groups of more than 2 people? Yes, we could have been clearer. Family members staying together can go out as one group to do essential activities, such as going to school or for medical appointment. They can also go out together as a family unit to take care of their elderly relatives, like their grandparents. For grocery shopping, do try to keep to two as this minimises your family’s exposure to the virus.

For dine-in at restaurants, family members from the same household will also have to sit at separate tables of two.

Other fines

Earlier this year in July, a photo was also circulated on Facebook by Roads.sg showing how a fine was issued at Upper Seletar Reservoir Park at around 3:30am on July 17.

The fine amount was S$1,000.

Comments in response to this photo were largely unsympathetic, with many reiterating the need to comply with prevailing restrictions.

Top photo via Bert Son/FB, NParks.