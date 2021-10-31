Back

Man issued S$2,000 fine at 3:45am for social gathering at Esplanade Park

Enforcement against those who do not comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

Tanya Ong | October 31, 2021, 02:21 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Under the current Covid-19 restrictions, group sizes for social gatherings are capped at two.

Enforcement action has also been taken against those found breaching these measures, with a photo circulating on Facebook showing how a man was recently fined S$2,000 for a social gathering.

According to the photo, the fine was issued by NParks at Esplanade Park on Oct. 23, at 3:45am.

The offence? Gathering with more than one other individual to socialise at a public venue without reasonable excuse.

Bert Son/Facebook

For gatherings exceeding two persons, first-time offenders may be liable to a fine of S$300. Repeat offenders will face higher fines and may face jail time.

Family gatherings

While some comments on the post expressed shock at the fine amount, others had questions on whether it was permissible for families to go out in groups larger than two.

In May this year, health minister Ong Ye Kung said given restrictions of two pax for social gatherings, family members can go out as one group to do "essential activities", but should try to keep to two where possible.

He elaborated on this in a Facebook post:

Can members of the same household go out in groups of more than 2 people?

Yes, we could have been clearer. Family members staying together can go out as one group to do essential activities, such as going to school or for medical appointment. They can also go out together as a family unit to take care of their elderly relatives, like their grandparents. For grocery shopping, do try to keep to two as this minimises your family’s exposure to the virus.

For dine-in at restaurants, family members from the same household will also have to sit at separate tables of two.

Other fines

Earlier this year in July, a photo was also circulated on Facebook by Roads.sg showing how a fine was issued at Upper Seletar Reservoir Park at around 3:30am on July 17.

The fine amount was S$1,000.

Comments in response to this photo were largely unsympathetic, with many reiterating the need to comply with prevailing restrictions.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Bert Son/FB, NParks.

RP lecturer shows up at Zoom lesson dressed as Squid Game triangle guard for Halloween

The "Squid Game" has infiltrated the classrooms.

October 31, 2021, 07:05 PM

Rude guests & paranormal stories: Ex-Halloween Horror Nights scare actress shares experience as pole-dancing vampire

When you've been scared so much at HHN, you choose to scare others for a change.

October 31, 2021, 06:53 PM

Yishun Thai restaurant gives man 3 days to return stolen phone before lodging police report

Hoping to give the man a chance.

October 31, 2021, 04:48 PM

Do zichar or mookata diners need to clear crockery? & other tray return FAQs, answered.

The advisory period for food courts and coffee shops will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

October 31, 2021, 03:53 PM

Woman in S'pore shares photo of her plant, gets quite a bit of attention for its leaves

That's some expensive camo.

October 31, 2021, 03:22 PM

Proposal involving stunning drone light show at Bukit Timah draws range of responses

Go big or go home.

October 31, 2021, 12:22 PM

Comment: Restoring nature in S’pore will take more than replanting trees

Every action counts.

October 31, 2021, 12:00 PM

DBS users can take climate actions conveniently via new sustainability platform on digibank

Learn about eco tips, donate to green causes, make green investments, and track your carbon footprint via digibank.

October 31, 2021, 10:36 AM

New brunch spot opens at Changi Business Park with pastas & toast under S$10

With lots of natural light streaming in.

October 31, 2021, 10:29 AM

What can you do if your toxic boss doesn't pay you or calls you a f*ck face?

Both things are actually illegal.

October 31, 2021, 09:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.