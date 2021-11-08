Back

Social gatherings & household visits still limited to 2 pax for now: Lawrence Wong

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the coming weeks.

Sulaiman Daud | Alfie Kwa | November 08, 2021, 07:34 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Social gatherings in public areas and home visits will continue to be limited to two persons, despite the easing of restrictions in other areas, such as five people from the same household dining together at a restaurant or Food & Beverage (F&B) establishment.

This excludes hawker centres and coffee shops as they are unable to conduct comprehensive Vaccine Differentiated Safe Management Measure (VDS) checks on all diners.

Move to 5 pax limited to outlets that can do necessary checks

The Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) gave a press conference on Nov. 8, which announced the easing of some restrictions, but the limit for social gatherings and household visits remains unchanged.

In response to a question from Mothership, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said:

"Yes, they are limited to two persons. The move for five persons is limited to F&B restaurants, outlets that are able to do the necessary checks, as I said, so for all other social gatherings including house visits, the rule of two will still apply."

Earlier during the press conference, Wong elaborated on how F&B establishments check the status of their diners before letting them in.

The government will "strictly" enforce this by taking firm action against errant individuals and establishments that don't properly conduct checks.

Situation being monitored

As it stands, the restrictions are:

  • Group sizes of up to two persons.

  • Up to two unique household visitors a day.

  • One social gathering per day, whether to another household or in a public place.

  • The cap on visitors does not apply for grandchildren being cared for by grandparents.

Wong said that things depend on whether the overall situation remains stable, although he did not give a definitive timeline for any easing of social gathering restrictions. Wong said:

"When can we make this move to adjust further?

Well, as I've said, we are making one move now. We will monitor the situation over the coming weeks.

And based on all the indicators that we monitor, if the overall situation remains stable, we will consider what the next move might be."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Photo by Ryan Cheng on Unsplash.

2 teens, 15 & 16, allegedly beat up teen, 18, at Golden Mile, police asked them to return & they did

U-turn.

November 08, 2021, 06:51 PM

VDS concession for individuals medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines to start from Dec. 1, 2021

For those who are medically ineligible for all Covid-19 vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme.

November 08, 2021, 06:46 PM

Up to 10 fully vaccinated persons allowed for team sports at select areas from Nov. 10, 2021

Enough to play a game of futsal.

November 08, 2021, 06:26 PM

Covid-19 patients unvaccinated by choice to pay for own treatment from Dec. 8, 2021

The government said it is taking a "stronger stance" against those who choose not to be vaccinated.

November 08, 2021, 06:25 PM

Up to 5 pax from same household can dine in together at F&B establishments from Nov. 10

Easing of previous restrictions.

November 08, 2021, 06:25 PM

I spent a weekend at a serviced residence & questioned why I didn’t rent one after selling my BTO

What’s not to like?

November 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

S’pore opens VTL with M'sia's KLIA from Nov. 29, 2021

Discussions are ongoing on a similar vaccinated travel scheme across the Causeway and the Second Link.

November 08, 2021, 05:17 PM

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 69, who died at Singapore General Hospital

He was a former Tiong Bahru resident.

November 08, 2021, 05:00 PM

New community garden at Tiong Bahru, all produce to go to estate's residents

From farm straight to table.

November 08, 2021, 04:34 PM

Panic buying at supermarkets in China after ministry urges families to stock up on daily needs

Videos on social media showed large crowds at supermarkets.

November 08, 2021, 03:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.