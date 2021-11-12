Back

Downtown East adds giant gumball machine installation & interactive dinosaur playground to festive line-up

Blast from the past.

Karen Lui | November 12, 2021, 02:11 PM

Events

Cellarbration Year End Warehouse Sale

01 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Following the opening of boutique container hotels in September, Downtown East launched the Carnival D’Ultimate XCape offering games, rides, and art installations on Nov. 5.

That’s not all.

On Nov. 11, the entertainment hub unveiled two new attractions - a giant gumball machine installation and an indoor interactive dinosaur playground. 

Candy Pops installations

Created by homegrown artist Justin Loke, Candy Pops is a 4m-tall giant vintage gumball machine with a see-through container and colourful balls at the entrance of E!Avenue.

Image by Downtown East.

It takes visitors back to its heyday in the 70s and 80s "when gumball machines were the IT game for children" and to “evoke joy and nostalgia”.

Image by Downtown East.

Candy Pops will join two other pre-existing Instagrammable installations, Wave Hello (by Space Objekt & Aeropalmics) and Lumi Towers (by Ultimate).

Located within minutes from one another, all three installations are on display until next year and admission is free.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Downtown East (@downtowneast)

Indoor dinosaur playground

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Jurassic Dinosaur - Adventure Park Interactive indoor playground will open at Downtown East's  indoor dome D'Marquee.

Image by Downtown East.

Set in a primeval forest, the playground will feature different species of mechanical dinosaurs and a variety of games for children, which includes:

  • Dinosaur Fossil Cave

  • Dinosaur Riding Area

  • Soft Playing Area

  • Volcano Trampoline

  • Dinosaur Train

  • Shooting Game

  • 3m-tall Volcano Area

Image by Downtown East.

Ticket admission charges differ, depending on the day of your planned admission:

  • Monday to Friday: S$25

  • Saturday, Sunday, eve of public holidays, and public holidays: S$28

You can book your tickets here.

Here are the opening hours:

  • Monday to Friday: 12pm to 9:30pm

  • Saturday, Sunday, eve of public holidays, and public holidays: 10am to 9:30pm

  • Open from Dec. 24, 2021 to Feb. 13, 2022

Dino Inflatable Park

The Dino Inflatable Park features a 10m-high inflatable water slide and four other giant bouncers and sliders. Tickets range from S$8 to S$12.

Image by Downtown East.

Disney Tsum Tsum pop-up and new eateries

A pop-up Disney Tsum Tsum store with a gacha capsule machine containing Tsum Tsum mini dollies have also opened at Downtown East.

Disney Tsum Tsum pop-up store also sells themed merchandise. Image by Downtown East.

In addition, the four new eateries at Downtown East are

  • Wine Connection at E!Avenue

  • Kin Kao Young that specialises in Thai cuisine at E!Avenue

  • Tuk Tuk Cha that offers Halal Thai food at E!Hub

  • Encik Tan that serves Halal-certified local dishes at E!Avenue

Kin Kao Young. Image by Downtown East.

Tuk Tuk Cha. Image by Downtown East.

Read more

Top images by Downtown East.

McDonald's-themed Jenga sets launching as McDelivery bundle in Nov. 2021

Only available via McDelivery.

November 12, 2021, 01:59 PM

M'sian man creates prata shaped like monitor lizard & snake

Mad skills.

November 12, 2021, 12:46 PM

Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore Zoo, had e-vaporiser & 6 e-cigarette pods in IMH ward

Fresh charges slapped on him.

November 12, 2021, 12:45 PM

New food court with 5 modern concepts at Botanic Gardens by Les Amis Group

A number of cuisines under one roof.

November 12, 2021, 11:49 AM

S'pore Prisons: 169 inmates, including those on death row, have Covid-19

SPS said that cases of Covid-19 will be detected from time to time in prison, given the existence of cases in the community.

November 12, 2021, 11:48 AM

'Fully vaccinated' status expires after 365 days, MOH to review this as more data becomes available

365 days was set as an 'interim' duration for individuals' 'fully vaccinated' status.

November 12, 2021, 10:50 AM

'Mechanic' shows up right after S'pore expressway accident, drivers call police & he goes away

Keep calm and call the police if you encounter something similar.

November 12, 2021, 03:44 AM

S'pore boy, 4, who got Covid-19-linked rare inflammatory syndrome, out of ICU

Good news.

November 12, 2021, 03:10 AM

2,396 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S’pore on Nov. 11

Today's update.

November 11, 2021, 11:15 PM

YouTube gets rid of dislike counts to create 'inclusive & respectful' space for creators

Now we won't know how many dislikes a video receives.

November 11, 2021, 09:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.