Downtown East adds giant gumball machine installation & interactive dinosaur playground to festive line-up

Following the opening of boutique container hotels in September, Downtown East launched the Carnival D’Ultimate XCape offering games, rides, and art installations on Nov. 5.

That’s not all.

On Nov. 11, the entertainment hub unveiled two new attractions - a giant gumball machine installation and an indoor interactive dinosaur playground.

Candy Pops installations

Created by homegrown artist Justin Loke, Candy Pops is a 4m-tall giant vintage gumball machine with a see-through container and colourful balls at the entrance of E!Avenue.

It takes visitors back to its heyday in the 70s and 80s "when gumball machines were the IT game for children" and to “evoke joy and nostalgia”.

Candy Pops will join two other pre-existing Instagrammable installations, Wave Hello (by Space Objekt & Aeropalmics) and Lumi Towers (by Ultimate).

Located within minutes from one another, all three installations are on display until next year and admission is free.

Indoor dinosaur playground

On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Jurassic Dinosaur - Adventure Park Interactive indoor playground will open at Downtown East's indoor dome D'Marquee.

Set in a primeval forest, the playground will feature different species of mechanical dinosaurs and a variety of games for children, which includes:

Dinosaur Fossil Cave

Dinosaur Riding Area

Soft Playing Area

Volcano Trampoline

Dinosaur Train

Shooting Game

3m-tall Volcano Area

Ticket admission charges differ, depending on the day of your planned admission:

Monday to Friday: S$25

Saturday, Sunday, eve of public holidays, and public holidays: S$28

You can book your tickets here.

Here are the opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 12pm to 9:30pm

Saturday, Sunday, eve of public holidays, and public holidays: 10am to 9:30pm

Open from Dec. 24, 2021 to Feb. 13, 2022

Dino Inflatable Park

The Dino Inflatable Park features a 10m-high inflatable water slide and four other giant bouncers and sliders. Tickets range from S$8 to S$12.

Disney Tsum Tsum pop-up and new eateries

A pop-up Disney Tsum Tsum store with a gacha capsule machine containing Tsum Tsum mini dollies have also opened at Downtown East.

In addition, the four new eateries at Downtown East are

Wine Connection at E!Avenue

Kin Kao Young that specialises in Thai cuisine at E!Avenue

Tuk Tuk Cha that offers Halal Thai food at E!Hub

Encik Tan that serves Halal-certified local dishes at E!Avenue

