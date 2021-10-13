Back

Pop-up container hotel opens with 10 rooms at Downtown East car park

Will be around till Mar. 20, 2022

Fasiha Nazren | October 13, 2021, 11:31 AM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're planning to have a staycation soon, here's one place you can consider.

Till March 2022

A 10-room pop-up boutique hotel has opened at Downtown East's Begonia open air car park.

The pop-up hotel, which is made up of container rooms, will only be available at Downtown East till Mar. 20, 2022.

This is what the exterior of the container rooms looks like:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jacqui K (@jacquikyl)

@seathebreezeeSomething’s brewing over at the East side of Singapore! Weee #tiktoksg #tiktoksingapore #fyp #hotel #sghotel #foryou♬ Romantic Sunday - Car the garden

Called the SG Hotel on Wheels (SHOW), there are five 40-footer rooms and five 20-footer rooms.

Each room boasts its own unique theme.

20-footer rooms

The 20-footer rooms are suitable for two people.

Each room features a queen-sized bed, bathroom and dining table.

Each stay starts from S$239 to S$299 per night and is inclusive of a pair of Wild Wild Wet day passes.

Here's a look at the various themed 20-footer rooms:

Modern country

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Industrial chic

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Minimalist classic

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Retro mambo

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Resort living

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

40-footer rooms

The 40-footer rooms are suitable for up to four pax.

The rooms feature a queen-sized bed, a double sofa bed, a kitchen, a dining area and a living room.

Each stay starts from S$359 to S$439 per night and is inclusive of a pair of Wild Wild Wet day passes.

Resort retreat

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Street punk studio

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Pop art room

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Safari paradise

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Peranakan suite

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Smart technology

The rooms are equipped with smart home technologies including remote access lock, Google Home, Daikin Smart Aircon, smart television sets and more.

Guests can also enjoy in-room dining via the Makan Guru app, where guests can order food from participating F&B outlets at Downtown East.

The food will be delivered to one's room with no delivery fee.

More details on SHOW's amenities can be found here.

Bookings can now be made here.

Top image from SHOW and @seathebreezee on TikTok.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

More than just hyperactive kids: S'poreans with ADHD share lesser known aspects of disorder

Both with rather different ADHD journeys, Megan Tan and Chong Ing Kai share the struggles they faced and how they grew to cope with the disorder by turning their “flaws” into a strength.

October 13, 2021, 10:34 AM

Foodpanda rider in M'sia personally makes roti canai order as he waited long enough

All-in-one service.

October 13, 2021, 02:53 AM

Expat couple adopts S'pore Special, spends S$1,500 to bring him from S'pore to Portugal with them

An exciting but tough trip for a puppy.

October 13, 2021, 02:16 AM

Multiple parts of S'pore close to 30°C at 10pm on Oct. 12, 2021 night

Hot.

October 13, 2021, 01:34 AM

2,976 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 11 more deaths reported

There is also one active cluster that is being monitored by MOH.

October 13, 2021, 12:02 AM

Motorcyclist, 30, arrested after raging & smashing taxi with helmet at Keat Hong

The man will be charged for rash act in court on Oct. 14.

October 12, 2021, 09:24 PM

Action will be taken against unvaccinated persons who 'repeatedly dine in' at hawker centres: Grace Fu

Spot checks will be conducted.

October 12, 2021, 07:24 PM

Unvaxxed people petition S'pore govt to let them into malls, 6,000 sign petition & it disappears

A counter petition has since appeared.

October 12, 2021, 07:22 PM

Anonymous Instagram account in NOC saga gets pro bono law representation

They have responded to NOC's letter.

October 12, 2021, 06:41 PM

Japan has capsule machines dispensing round-trip plane tickets to random destinations for S$60

Interesting.

October 12, 2021, 06:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.