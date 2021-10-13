Pop-up container hotel opens with 10 rooms at Downtown East car park

If you're planning to have a staycation soon, here's one place you can consider.

Till March 2022

A 10-room pop-up boutique hotel has opened at Downtown East's Begonia open air car park.

The pop-up hotel, which is made up of container rooms, will only be available at Downtown East till Mar. 20, 2022.

This is what the exterior of the container rooms looks like:

Called the SG Hotel on Wheels (SHOW), there are five 40-footer rooms and five 20-footer rooms.

Each room boasts its own unique theme.

20-footer rooms

The 20-footer rooms are suitable for two people.

Each room features a queen-sized bed, bathroom and dining table.

Each stay starts from S$239 to S$299 per night and is inclusive of a pair of Wild Wild Wet day passes.

Here's a look at the various themed 20-footer rooms:

Modern country

Industrial chic

Minimalist classic

Retro mambo

Resort living

40-footer rooms

The 40-footer rooms are suitable for up to four pax.

The rooms feature a queen-sized bed, a double sofa bed, a kitchen, a dining area and a living room.

Each stay starts from S$359 to S$439 per night and is inclusive of a pair of Wild Wild Wet day passes.

Resort retreat

Street punk studio

Pop art room

Safari paradise

Peranakan suite

Smart technology

The rooms are equipped with smart home technologies including remote access lock, Google Home, Daikin Smart Aircon, smart television sets and more.

Guests can also enjoy in-room dining via the Makan Guru app, where guests can order food from participating F&B outlets at Downtown East.

The food will be delivered to one's room with no delivery fee.

More details on SHOW's amenities can be found here.

Bookings can now be made here.

Top image from SHOW and @seathebreezee on TikTok.

