Downtown East transforms into carnival with rides, games & art installations

The Marina Bay carnival may seem like a lifetime ago, but Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape is here to fill that (rather expensive) void.

Launched at Downtown East on Friday (Nov. 5), the carnival comprises a multitude of activities, such as games, rides, and art installations at the Begonia open air carpark.

The event will be around till Mar. 20, 2022, so you can visit a couple of months later if avoiding the crowd is important for you.

Here's what to expect:

Uncle Ringo

Roving carnival Uncle Ringo will be there with adrenaline-inducing rides like the Meteorite, Viking Ship and Swing Chair.

Those who prefer to keep their meals in their stomach can head over to the Waddle Boat and Spinning Tea Cup rides.

Prices range from S$5 -10 per ride.

Carnival games

The organisers have thrown out an enthusiastic advert to entice:

"From shooting a basketball to throwing down a milk tin, these games are surely designed to create happy winners!"

Said happy winners will get plushies for their efforts.

Like the rides, each game costs S$5 - S$10.

Inflatable park

The Dino Inflatable Park features a 10m-high inflatable water slide and four other giant bouncers and sliders.

Tickets range from S$8 - S$12.

Art installations

You'll also find two art installations that are made for your Instagram feed.

"Lumi Towers " is an art installation featuring four 40-footer containers, standing as 12m-tall vertical towers.

Each tower features its own design, complemented by a "cloud" of neon lights spanning the area.

The installation overlooks the event's pop-up container hotels, also known as SHOWrooms.

The second installation, "Galleria", is a sustainable art gallery with art pieces made by Fara Feng, the art director of Fara Design Studio.

A variety of classes are also available:

Alcohol ink painting

Acrylic pouring

Art jamming

Paper quilling

Punch needle embroidery

Resin ocean art

Tapestry

Fees depend on the class, but a S$20 deposit is required upon booking. You can also walk in to book, subject to availability.

The workshops are open to members of the public, but SHOWroom guests get 20 per cent off.

Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Address:

Downtown East, Begonia Open-Air Carpark

1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Carnival Operating Hours:

Monday, Wednesday - Fridays, 4:30pm - 9.30pm (last entry at 9:15pm)

Weekend/PH/School Holidays, 12pm - 9:30pm (last entry at 9:15pm)

Closed on Tuesdays.

Top image via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape