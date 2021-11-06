Back

Downtown East transforms into carnival with rides, games & art installations

Sights and sounds.

Mandy How | November 06, 2021, 11:55 AM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Marina Bay carnival may seem like a lifetime ago, but Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape is here to fill that (rather expensive) void.

Launched at Downtown East on Friday (Nov. 5), the carnival comprises a multitude of activities, such as games, rides, and art installations at the Begonia open air carpark.

The event will be around till Mar. 20, 2022, so you can visit a couple of months later if avoiding the crowd is important for you.

Here's what to expect:

Uncle Ringo

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

The Meteorite. Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Roving carnival Uncle Ringo will be there with adrenaline-inducing rides like the Meteorite, Viking Ship and Swing Chair.

Those who prefer to keep their meals in their stomach can head over to the Waddle Boat and Spinning Tea Cup rides.

Prices range from S$5 -10 per ride.

Carnival games

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

The organisers have thrown out an enthusiastic advert to entice:

"From shooting a basketball to throwing down a milk tin, these games are surely designed to create happy winners!"

Said happy winners will get plushies for their efforts.

Like the rides, each game costs S$5 - S$10.

Inflatable park

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

The Dino Inflatable Park features a 10m-high inflatable water slide and four other giant bouncers and sliders.

Tickets range from S$8 - S$12.

Art installations

You'll also find two art installations that are made for your Instagram feed.

"Lumi Towers " is an art installation featuring four 40-footer containers, standing as 12m-tall vertical towers.

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Each tower features its own design, complemented by a "cloud" of neon lights spanning the area.

The installation overlooks the event's pop-up container hotels, also known as SHOWrooms.

The second installation, "Galleria", is a sustainable art gallery with art pieces made by Fara Feng, the art director of Fara Design Studio.

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Photo via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

A variety of classes are also available:

  • Alcohol ink painting

  • Acrylic pouring

  • Art jamming

  • Paper quilling

  • Punch needle embroidery

  • Resin ocean art

  • Tapestry

Fees depend on the class, but a S$20 deposit is required upon booking. You can also walk in to book, subject to availability.

The workshops are open to members of the public, but SHOWroom guests get 20 per cent off.

Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Address:

Downtown East, Begonia Open-Air Carpark

1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Carnival Operating Hours:

Monday, Wednesday - Fridays, 4:30pm - 9.30pm (last entry at 9:15pm)

Weekend/PH/School Holidays, 12pm - 9:30pm (last entry at 9:15pm)

Closed on Tuesdays.

 

Top image via Carnival at D’Ultimate XCape

Pet-friendly photo studio in Farrer Park offers LED-based shoots from S$50

Chio.

November 06, 2021, 11:32 AM

100,000 healthcare workers will get S$4,000 cash award for fighting Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said this was an appropriate thing for MOH to do.

November 06, 2021, 11:16 AM

40 residents evacuated after fire broke out on 34th floor of [email protected]

The residents were subsequently allowed to return to their homes.

November 06, 2021, 10:44 AM

Can family businesses ever be meritocratic? Banyan Tree chairman Ho Kwon Ping thinks it's possible.

Lessons on Leadership: Ho Kwon Ping explains why family businesses can and should have meritocratic intent even though they aren't meritocracies.

November 06, 2021, 10:33 AM

Indonesia’s environment minister: Ending deforestation under COP26 deal ‘inappropriate & unfair’

"We won't promise what we can't do," she said a day after Indonesia's President Joko Widodo signed the pledge.

November 06, 2021, 10:10 AM

'Who in their right mind gives away money for free': How S'poreans got bamboozled by 'Nigerian Prince' scam in the 90s

Scams were tough back then.

November 06, 2021, 09:46 AM

Man, 19, who backflipped in S'pore Zoo, oversleeps, judge issues warrant for his arrest

The defence, not the prosecution, urged the judge to get the police involved.

November 06, 2021, 04:35 AM

1,767 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, fall in cases likely due to fewer swabs done over Deepavali public holiday

This brings the total number of cases to 212,745.

November 05, 2021, 11:38 PM

S'pore youths make urgent call in public statement for govt to step up climate action

"Our actions are still not yet where they need to be."

November 05, 2021, 09:56 PM

S'pore to phase out unabated coal power by 2050

Coal makes up for less than 2 per cent of Singapore's power generation capacity today.

November 05, 2021, 09:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.