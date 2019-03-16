Prudential Marina Bay Carnival offers 2-for-1 promotion on rides & games, unveils new ride
If you have been hesitating to go to the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival, the time is now.
2-for-1 promotion
Entering its final month, the carnival is offering a 2-for-1 promotion for its rides and games.
For the games, this means that if you pay the full price for one game, you get an additional game for free.
And as for the rides, riders will pay the full price for one ride and their friend or companion can join them for free.
This offer, however, does not extend to the following games:
- Odd Numbers
- Hook a Bag
The offer is valid only from Feb. 28 to March 10, 2019.
New Remix Extreme ride
Plus, there is a new ride.
Dubbed as “possibly the carnival’s wildest ride”, the Remix Extreme is finally ready to go.
Thrill seekers will enjoy this ride that travels at speeds of over 100 kmh and has a total of 26 rotations per minute.
Apart from the Remix Extreme, the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival has three other new rides to look forward to.
Top image courtesy of Prudential Marina Bay Carnival
