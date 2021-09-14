Back

Pop-up container hotel at Downtown East launching on Sep. 22, 2021, rooms from S$239 per night

With complimentary tickets to Wild Wild Wet.

Fasiha Nazren | September 14, 2021, 01:48 PM

If you're planning to have a staycation soon, here's one place you can consider.

Till March 2022

On Sep. 22, a 10-room pop-up boutique hotel will be opening at Downtown East's Begonia Open Air Carpark.

The pop-up hotel, which is made up of container rooms, will only be available at Downtown East from Sep. 22, 2021 to Mar. 20, 2022.

Called the SG Hotel on Wheels (SHOW), there are five 40-footer rooms and five 20-footer rooms.

Each room boasts its own unique theme.

20-footer rooms

The 20-footer rooms are suitable for two people.

Each room features a queen-sized bed, bathroom and dining table.

Each stay starts from S$239 to S$299 per night and is inclusive of a pair of Wild Wild Wet day passes.

Here's a look at the various themed 20-footer rooms:

Modern country

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Industrial chic

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Minimalist classic

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Retro mambo

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Resort living

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

40-footer rooms

The 40-footer rooms are suitable for up to four pax.

The rooms feature a queen-sized bed, a double sofa bed, a kitchen, a dining area and a living room.

Each stay starts from S$359 to S$439 per night and is inclusive of a pair of Wild Wild Wet day passes.

Resort retreat

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Street punk studio

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Pop art room

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Safari paradise

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Peranakan suite

Photo courtesy of SHOW.

Smart technology

The rooms are equipped with smart home technologies including remote access lock, Google Home, Daikin Smart Aircon, smart television sets and more.

Guests can also enjoy in-room dining via the Makan Guru app, where guests can order food from participating F&B outlets at Downtown East.

The food will be delivered to one's room with no delivery fee.

More details on SHOW's amenities can be found here.

Top image from SHOW.

