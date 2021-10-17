'The Batman' drops new dark trailer showing Robert Pattinson’s new dark take on superhero

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, was supposed to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

But due to the pandemic, production got pushed back with Pattinson even catching Covid-19, and the rescheduled release date has been fixed on March 4, 2022.

With five months to go before its big release, a new trailer has just dropped.

Just unveiled

Director Matt Reeves took to the DC FanDome on Saturday, Oct. 16 to show off a new full trailer for the film, which shows how a younger Bruce Wayne is dealing with the rise of Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz).

A year ago at the virtual stage at DC FanDome, Reeves introduced a reimagined Batman universe with Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne at the centre.

Pattinson previously revealed his fascination with this version of Batman, which stems from "the delineation over when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce".

He added: "In other versions, he really knows what he’s doing when he puts on the cowl. He’s a bit out of control. He hasn’t really defined what Batman is. He puts it on every night. He isn’t sleeping. He’s becoming this sort of odd creature."

Dark as usual from DC

The trailer shows Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed, and the Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets -- overlaid with a orchestral cinematic version of Nirvana's Something In The Way as soundtrack.

But other than the overwrought low-lighting effect and uber dark tones, the trailer also fails to reveal if this is a new franchise, a standalone movie, or the general direction the plot will take.

Pattinson's Batman voice noticeably lacks the gravelly growl of Christian Bale's superhero, which has been held up as the most iconic performance.

“It’s not just a call,” Batman says almost non-menacingly in the trailer.

“It’s a warning.”

