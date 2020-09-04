Robert Pattinson gets Covid-19, 'The Batman' production halts

Actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for Covid-19, causing production of The Batman to halt, according to a report by Vanity Fair.

The film's production, which is taking place in the UK, was suspended earlier in March, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the national lockdown that was enacted.

Filming only restarted three days prior, according to The Guardian.

One of the first major film productions to resume in the UK

Warner Bros. shared a statement, though they declined to name the individual affected.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," read the statement.

However, a "highly placed source" told Vanity Fair that Pattinson was the individual infected, although Pattinson's representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

Pattinson is most well-known for his leading role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, and more recently, he starred in Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster Tenet.

He is taking on the Batman mantle after actor Ben Affleck dropped out of the role last year, and will be starring in the franchise reboot alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Andy Serkis, among others.

The Batman was originally slated for a June 2021 release, although it has been pushed back to October 2021 due to the delays.

According to The Guardian, The Batman was one of the first major film productions to resume in the UK.

The UK government gave the go-ahead in May for film production after new guidelines, which included rules on physical distancing, safety training and temperature tests.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Image via Movie Coverage/YouTube.