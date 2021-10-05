Back

S'pore vaccine sceptics on Telegram cast doubt on news woman hospitalised after taking ivermectin

Numerous individuals in the group have said that they remain trustful of the anti-parasite drug.

Zi Shan Kow | October 05, 2021, 07:52 PM

On Oct. 3, it was revealed that a 65-year-old woman in Singapore was admitted to hospital after taking the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin for Covid-19 without a doctor's prescription.

However, after news broke nationally, not all believe what happened.

Sceptics piled on with questions in some public group Telegram channels about the legitimacy of the information regarding the incident.

Responses to the woman's hospitalisation

Multiple Telegram group chats in Singapore have facilitated the illegal sale and purchase of ivermectin pills, and recommended it for self-medication.

Some of these group chats have amassed almost 9,000 members, with the main topic of discussion being issues and news related to Covid-19.

Anti-vaccination ideology is rife in some of these groups, with many members providing poorly substantiated warnings against vaccination, and downplaying its efficacy.

In one such group, which will not be named, the spotlight on the hospitalised woman's experience with ivermectin has elicited a mix of responses from its members.

Cast doubt on her story

The woman's story and accompanying image was met with cynicism from multiple group members, who made jokes at her expense.

Symptoms are vaccine side effects

Some members were also sceptical that her hospitalisation was a direct result of taking ivermectin.

Instead, they suggested that she was experiencing side effects from the vaccine.

The Straits Times reported that the woman took her first Sinopharm vaccine dose on Sep. 23.

She was admitted to hospital on Oct. 1 after becoming seriously ill.

Overdosed/ fake ivermectin

Some group members also debated if the woman had overdosed on the drug.

The woman had taken four 3mg tablets of ivermectin over the course of two days, and fell violently ill.

Others suspected that the ivermectin she self-medicated with was counterfeit.

Ivermectin believers

Several group members joined the discussion to stand by the effectiveness of ivermectin.

They claim that the story has smeared its image, while one shared their personal testimony to show that taking ivermectin is beneficial in fighting Covid-19.

Providing advice on ivermectin

Meanwhile, members of the group continue to provide advice about the drug's efficacy.

Ivermectin and Covid-19

Ivermectin is not approved for Covid-19 treatment by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

The drug cannot be purchased over the counter, and is prescribed in small doses for human use to treat head lice and other infestations.

It is also used in larger quantities to remove heartworms and parasites in dogs and horses.

Following this latest incident, HSA reiterated on Tuesday, Oct. 5 that members of the public must refrain from taking anti-parasitic drug ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19.

“Consumers are strongly advised not to self-medicate with ivermectin and to consult their doctor for proper treatment of Covid-19,” said the HSA, which in September had issued a similar advisory.

The authority said in an advisory that it is aware that there are people in Singapore trying to import or use the drug, and will take strong enforcement action against those who illegally sell and supply it.

Anyone convicted of the illegal sale of these medicines faces a penalty fine of up to S$50,000 and/ or jail for a period of up to two years under the Health Products Act.

Members of the public who have any information on the illegal sale of medicine can contact the HSA enforcement branch at 68663485 during office hours on weekdays or email [email protected]

