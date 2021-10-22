Sylvia Chan files police reports over death threats & sex video, claims she wants to rebut allegations

Sylvia Chan, the co-founder of the Night Owls Cinematics (NOC) YouTube channel, has filed a Magistrate’s Complaint and several police reports in response to death threats she received, as well as a sex video that was circulated online, a new statement put out on Oct. 21 night on her behalf said.

The response came in the wake of fresh allegations levelled against her in an Oct. 19 blog post, which accused Chan of, among other things, making personal attacks on employees via text, misappropriating company funds, and exploiting NOC female talents by bartering sexual services in exchange for courier services.

One leaked video that has been circulated widely online, showed in close-up detail how she behaved in front of and responded to staff and partners in the company when confronted about gruelling working conditions in NOC.

One scene showed her apparently using her phone while the other party was talking, while another scene showed her taking a puff on her cigarette.

Chan's latest response to new allegations

The statement said the allegations made against Chan are purportedly part of a "concerted and coordinated effort to discredit and disparage" her.

"These efforts include death threats, incessant harassment, hacking of her emails, loss of access to NOC's financial systems and records, and even a sex video," the statement added.

The statement said Chan filed a Magistrate's Complaint in the State Courts and lodged police reports regarding these actions she experienced.

Chan also said she will reveal "full documents" to the public soon and intend to "thoroughly rebut" the allegations "in due course", which will supposedly "reveal the motivations of the person(s)" behind the campaign against her.

She is also said to have so far kept her silence to maintain civility, the statement read.

There appears to be a concerted and coordinated effort to discredit and disparage Sylvia. These efforts include death threats, incessant harassment, hacking of her emails, loss of access to NOC's financial systems and records, and even a sex video. Earlier today, Sylvia filed a Magistrate's Complaint in the State Courts. The Honourable Magistrate has directed the police to commence investigations in relation to police reports filed. Sylvia has full faith that these investigations will reveal the person(s) behind this vicious campaign. The motivations of the person(s) leading the charge against Sylvia are becoming increasingly clear, and will be plain for all to see in time to come. Some of the "evidence" published has been skilfully edited to conveniently leave out portions so that a false narrative could be published to the public. The full facts could prejudice the person(s) spearheading this campaign. Sylvia possesses these full documents and will share them soon with the public. She has so far kept her silence to maintain civility. With regards to the latest slew of allegations, Sylvia intends to address and thoroughly rebut every one of these in due course. Tellingly, in the midst of gathering evidence to clear her name, she was locked out of NOC's financial systems by the board of NOC although she is the CEO and majority shareholder of the company. Sylvia has apologised for the actions against her employees, and will continue to work on herself to be a better person, a better leader. However, she will not give in to this campaign designed to bring her, and NOC, to its knees.

Authorities step in

The authorities in Singapore have responded to the latest allegations made against Chan.

The police confirmed that a report was made and they are looking into the matter.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also said the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) is in touch with the media company to look into the matter.

MOM and TAFEP reminded employers to keep workplaces safe and harassment-free, as well as to pay their employees on time.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in response to media queries that it is unable to provide any details pertaining to Chan’s brother, Sikeen Chan, for reasons of confidentiality, but it is aware of online allegations.

ICA said: "ICA takes into account a range of factors, such as qualifications, age, family profile, residential duration, family ties to Singaporeans, and economic contributions when assessing applications for immigration facilities."

“ICA will take firm action against persons who provide false or misleading information or conceal material facts when applying for any Singapore immigration facility. Any person who has made a false statement or declaration in their application will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.”

