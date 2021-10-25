M'sia unilaterally says it may reopen to S'pore travellers in Nov. 2021

Malaysia could be opening up to visitors from Singapore and around the world "very soon", Nancy Shukri, Malaysia's tourism, arts and culture minister said on Oct. 21 in a recent interview on CNBC show, Street Signs Asia.

Malaysia officials meeting with Singapore officials

Her emphasis on Singapore was pegged to a new development she revealed, as she said she will be meeting Singapore officials this last week of October 2021.

The meeting, according to her, is to discuss the resumption of cross-border travel between the two countries, which she expects to happen as soon as November, with Malaysia hoping to open up to international travellers that month.

"We are open [to] Singapore as long as Singapore is open to us as well," Nancy said.

She said she was "very optimistic that it should be by November" when asked when she expected an arrangement with Singapore might be worked out.

Not first time reopening of borders mooted

Malaysia's unilateral talking up of reopening borders and wanting to restore travel has been ongoing for months now.

In this latest effort, the emphasis is on how Malaysia wants Singapore visitors to get first dibs.

CNBC said it reached out to the authorities in Singapore for comment.

During the pre-pandemic period, the Causeway in Woodlands and the Second Link in Tuas saw approximately 500,000 people make daily trips between Singapore and Johor to visit families or for work purposes.

Currently, more than 100,000 Malaysians are believed to be stuck in Singapore following the closure of borders.

But those who want to go back to Malaysia can do so via the Periodic Commuting Arrangement scheme and the framework for emergency visits in case of deaths or critical illness.

Malaysia domestic travel resumes

Nancy also said during the interview that more than 128,000 people have travelled to the island resort of Langkawi by ferry or flight as at Oct. 16, under a travel bubble programme for fully vaccinated domestic tourists in Malaysia.

Malaysia lifted a ban on interstate travel on Oct. 11, as its vaccination rate has risen.

It is transitioning to an endemic phase of living with Covid-19 and reopening its economy.

