M'sia administers 45 million vaccine doses to 90% of eligible population, lifts interstate travel ban

With over 45 million doses administered, 90.4 per cent of Malaysia's adult population is now fully vaccinated.

In an Oct. 12 tweet, the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply said this translated to 65.6 per cent of the country's total population being vaccinated.

This comes up to about 21.2 million fully vaccinated individuals.

Malaysia has a population of about 32 million.

The latest total of 45,835,200 doses administered came as another 184,486 injections were completed on Oct. 11.

The majority of the doses were given in the state of Sabah, while Selangor administered 24,345 first doses of the vaccine.

Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have been going down, with 7,276 cases reported on Oct. 12.

As of Oct. 11, Malaysia's seven-day average of cases was 8,666, a decrease from the average of 10,921 a week prior.

Interstate travel resumes

The passing of the 90 per cent milestone coincided with the country lifting its ban on interstate travel — but only for the fully vaccinated reported Malaysiakini.

Children below the age of 18 will also be allowed to travel and tourism activities within the country will resume.

In his announcement on Oct. 10, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged Malaysians to continue to observe health precautions.

"There will be no specific roadblocks (stationed at the state borders). However, the police can still conduct checks at any place and look at your mobile application MySejahtera," he said.

Individuals who feel unwell are also encouraged to get tested before returning to their hometown.

