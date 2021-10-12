Back

M'sia administers 45 million vaccine doses to 90% of eligible population, lifts interstate travel ban

65.6 per cent of the country's total population is now fully vaccinated.

Andrew Koay | October 12, 2021, 03:37 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With over 45 million doses administered, 90.4 per cent of Malaysia's adult population is now fully vaccinated.

In an Oct. 12 tweet, the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply said this translated to 65.6 per cent of the country's total population being vaccinated.

This comes up to about 21.2 million fully vaccinated individuals.

Malaysia has a population of about 32 million.

The latest total of 45,835,200 doses administered came as another 184,486 injections were completed on Oct. 11.

The majority of the doses were given in the state of Sabah, while Selangor administered 24,345 first doses of the vaccine.

Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have been going down, with 7,276 cases reported on Oct. 12.

As of Oct. 11, Malaysia's seven-day average of cases was 8,666, a decrease from the average of 10,921 a week prior.

Interstate travel resumes

The passing of the 90 per cent milestone coincided with the country lifting its ban on interstate travel — but only for the fully vaccinated reported Malaysiakini.

Children below the age of 18 will also be allowed to travel and tourism activities within the country will resume.

In his announcement on Oct. 10, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged Malaysians to continue to observe health precautions.

"There will be no specific roadblocks (stationed at the state borders). However, the police can still conduct checks at any place and look at your mobile application MySejahtera," he said.

Individuals who feel unwell are also encouraged to get tested before returning to their hometown.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Melanie Lim via Unsplash

Public urged to patronise ITE College West school canteen as stalls doing badly

Stalls open and ready but not many students around.

October 12, 2021, 03:02 PM

NOC's lawyer sends letter to Instagram account that highlighted Sylvia Chan allegedly being toxic

An expected development.

October 12, 2021, 12:57 PM

Japanese BBQ chain Yakiniku-Go opens at Nex on Oct. 13, sets from S$8.80

Oishii.

October 12, 2021, 12:20 PM

Who is this Spider-Man seen cycling on S'pore roads?

Singapore's very own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

October 12, 2021, 11:33 AM

What's better than being able to dine-in at restaurants? 1-for-1 deals & discounts.

Dine in at restaurants without breaking the bank.

October 12, 2021, 10:54 AM

No cancellation of proposed Riau Islands travel bubble with S'pore, contrary to earlier reports: Indonesia governor

Going ahead as planned.

October 12, 2021, 10:47 AM

Indonesia woman deep fries husband's arowana as he put off cleaning fish tank

Revenge is a dish best served hot and crispy.

October 12, 2021, 04:34 AM

Thailand will allow vaccinated tourists from S'pore to enter from Nov. 1, 2021

Travellers returning to Singapore will still have to serve SHN.

October 12, 2021, 03:53 AM

S'pore & Japan have most powerful passports for visa-free travel to 192 countries

Got passport, cannot travel though.

October 12, 2021, 03:48 AM

No evidence MacPherson doctor who died of Covid-19 infected by patient: MOH

He is remembered as a kind doctor.

October 12, 2021, 02:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.