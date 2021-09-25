Back

S'pore not reopening borders as it benefits from M'sian workers' spending in S'pore: M'sian workers' association president

There are 13,899 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia on Sep. 25.

Syahindah Ishak | September 25, 2021, 04:58 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Malaysian Workers Association in Singapore (Pemas) president S. Dayalan has claimed that Singapore is not committed to reopen borders with Malaysia because Singapore is benefitting economically.

Dayalan said that Singapore is benefitting from the extra expenditure of Malaysian workers who are currently working and living in Singapore.

About 215,000 Malaysians in Singapore

According to Utusan Malaysia, Dayalan said that about 215,000 Malaysian workers are currently living in Singapore, thus benefitting the island republic.

About RM14 billion (S$4.5 billion) should have been spent in Malaysia, added Dayalan, but the money was used in Singapore instead.

He said:

"Because they (Malaysian workers) can’t return to Johor, they have to spend in Singapore to support themselves.

[...]

The money could have been spent here if they could travel home and help to revive our economy."

Dayalan said, as reported by Utusan Malaysia, that the reopening of the borders would not only benefit the Malaysians working in Singapore, it will benefit Malaysia's economy as well.

Urged Malaysian government to push for border reopening

Dayalan then urged the Malaysian government, particularly the Johor administration, to push for the reopening of the borders, according to The Star.

"We have heard of discussions being held between the two countries, but until now, there are still no signs of a strong commitment from the Federal Government to reopen the border.

We urge the government to push more vigorously for the reopening of the border, especially its two land borders here."

According to Dayalan, the Malaysian government must be pro-active as there "may not be much urgency" from Singapore.

Possibility of borders reopening

The Malaysia-Singapore border has been closed since March 18, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday (Sep. 23), Malaysia's foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah said that the two countries are discussing the possibility of reopening the borders soon.

Saifuddin added that Malaysia's health minister Khairy Jamaluddin had spoken with Singapore's health minister Ong Ye Kung over the phone about how borders between both countries can be reopened.

"I pray and hope that the matter can be resolved as soon as possible," said Saifuddin.

Khairy: Need for circuit-breaker measures like S'pore to avoid national lockdown

The total number of cases in Malaysia is now more than two million.

Khairy spoke recently of the need for circuit-breaker measures if a certain locale in Malaysia records unusually high transmission of Covid-19 infections.

He added that Malaysia must mirror Singapore’s circuit-breaker measures to avoid another national lockdown.

Malaysia reported 13,899 new Covid-19 cases on Sep. 25.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Andrew Koay.

1,424 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 25, 3 more deaths reported

There have been a total of 85,953 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

September 25, 2021, 11:10 PM

Shane Pow joins Li Nanxing's agency after serving jail term, expresses gratitude to friends & fans

He had been sentenced to 5 weeks' jail for drink driving.

September 25, 2021, 07:34 PM

People aged 60 & above 'strongly discouraged' from attending religious activities even if vaccinated: MCCY

A maximum of only two people in a group are allowed to attend religious activities.

September 25, 2021, 07:07 PM

All the things I googled while attending my first Covid-19 wedding

Is it offensive if I write ‘keep the marriage clean but the sex dirty’ in guestbook

September 25, 2021, 06:20 PM

ART-positive but physically well employees to 'self-isolate', don't have to take confirmatory PCR tests

Employers should not ask ART-positive but physically well employees to report to the workplace.

September 25, 2021, 05:41 PM

Tan Cheng Bock: Foreign interference legislation shouldn't be rushed through within 3 weeks in Parliament

Tan also questioned if the bill was another means to stifle freedom of expression, alternative views and political discourse.

September 25, 2021, 03:25 PM

IPS Survey: Views on authority, risks & materialism differ between S'poreans of different SES & education levels

Lower-educated Singaporeans see materialism positively.

September 25, 2021, 02:32 PM

Huawei CFO returns to China after being detained in Canada on criminal fraud charges since 2018

She was released after admitting some wrongdoing.

September 25, 2021, 02:09 PM

M'sian netizens & civil society group want govt to #LeaveSajatAlone after trans woman's arrest in Thailand

Some Malaysians thought the authorities were being overzealous in their efforts to hunt her down.

September 25, 2021, 01:17 PM

SAF assisting MOH with home recovery programme amid rising Covid-19 cases

The People's Association will also be providing community support to affected families.

September 25, 2021, 01:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.