Lion City Sailors win S'pore Premier League, first local team to be champions since 2014

Congratulations!

Sulaiman Daud | October 11, 2021, 02:11 AM

Lion City Sailors, a local football teams in Singapore, edged out closest rivals Albirex Niigata on the final day of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season to earn the right to call themselves champions.

The Sailors celebrated their championship win by securing a 4-1 victory over Balestier Khalsa on Oct. 10.

Song Ui-young scored the first goal, before Balestier equalised with a goal from Aidil bin Johari.

However, the Lion City Sailors roared back with two goals from Gabriel Quak and Diego Lopes.

The victory secured their spot at the top of the league with 48 points.

They are the first local team champions since 2014.

The only professional league in Singapore has been won by foreign clubs the last several years.

Albirex Niigata drew with Tanjong Pagar

This victory puts the Sailors two points ahead of their closest rivals, Albirex Niigata on the table.

The race for the title came down to the wire, with Albirex Niigata playing Tanjong Pagar.

Things could have been a lot different if the White Swans recorded a victory over Tanjong Pagar, while the Sailors lost.

However, the score ended 4-4 in Albirex Niigata's match, with Reo Nishiguchi equalising for Tanjong Pagar in the 86th minute.

The results mean that the Lion City Sailors have won their first Singapore Premier League (SPL) title since the club was rebranded in early 2020.

Previously, they were known as Home United.

Sea, which is the parent company of Shopee, Garena, and SeaMoney, assumed 100 per cent ownership of Singapore Premier League club, Home United, in February 2020.

There was pandemonium in the aisles of Jalan Besar stadium, as jubilant Sailor fans danced their hearts out to celebrate their team's stirring victory.

This is the fourth season of the SPL since the S League was renamed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU2K0UGBALv/

Top image from Lion City Sailors Facebook page and SPL Instagram page.

