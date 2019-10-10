Brunei DPMM wins 2019 Singapore Premier League, 5th time in 5 years non-local side won

Brunei DPMM, a non-Singapore football team, won the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Sunday, Sep. 15.

This is the fifth time in five years a foreign team has won the domestic league in Singapore.

The Bruneian side sealed the league with two games to go.

Their closest challenger Hougang United drew 4-4 with Geylang International and effectively handed the title over.

DPMM hold a four-point lead over Hougang with two games in hand.

Hougang have only one game left to play against DPMM in Bandar Seri Begawan.

5 years running

The last local side to win the domestic league was Warriors FC in 2014.

The domestic competition has been won once by DPMM in 2015 and then Japanese side Albirex Niigata in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Albirex won the league title with three months to go in 2018 — and were undefeated throughout the season.

They won all the trophies available, having done so in 2016 and 2017.

The Singapore Premier League is into its second season.

It was named S-League previously.