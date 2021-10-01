Crowds show up to support Dignity Kitchen in Boon Keng after its appeal to fill empty dining hall

Diners showed up at Dignity Kitchen in Boon Keng to show their support with their wallets after the eatery posted on social media about the drop in footfall as a result of the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Social enterprise

The food court, opened in January 2021 in the middle of a raging pandemic, put up a Facebook post on Monday, Sep. 27, showing an empty venue attended to by staff and with food prepared, but with no customers in sight.

The post caption read: "Once again empty tables at Dignity Kitchen.”

Dignity Kitchen is Singapore’s first social enterprise food court that trains and works with the disadvantaged and those who are differently-abled to prepare and retail food.

Response to appeal

And its appeal for diners to drop by was heeded by the helpful and hungry.

On Tuesday, Dignity Kitchen posted another post with pictures that showed queues forming at the food court in response to its appeal.

The post read:

Singaporeans are a very kind lot! We can’t deny the “kampung” spirit still flickers in them. Following our post on our sparse food court today, all walks of life streamed in to give us their support! A very big thank you EVERYONE for putting a smile on our differently abled colleagues faces! Your support certainly goes a long way!! Not forgetting the social distance measures which were also in check!

Food and beverage businesses hard hit by erratic conditions

The positive response to the food court's call for help comes amidst erratic Covid-19 induced business conditions that have lasted close to two years now.

In its attempt to adapt to and overcome the difficulties, Dignity Kitchen came up with food delivery by wheelchair in Boon Keng to support its differently-abled staff.

Started in May 2021, in response to the Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) ban on dining in, the food delivery targeted diners within the 1km radius of the eatery.

More about Dignity Kitchen here.

All photos via Dignity Kitchen