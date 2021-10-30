Driver who reversed into Traffic Police at Geylang East Central charged in court

The driver who reportedly reversed a car into a Traffic Police (TP) officer along Geylang East Avenue 1 was charged in court today (Oct. 30).

Charged for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duties

According to The Straits Times (ST), 37-year-old Ang See Seng was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duties, where he was accused of inflicting hurt on Senior Staff Sergeant Haidil Osman.

At the time of the alleged offence, Ang was serving his remission order as he had recently been released from prison.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, he had been imprisoned for six years and nine months, and sentenced to six strokes of the cane, for a telco subscription scam where he cheated some 50 people of around S$170,000.

Separately, Ang was formerly charged in April 2021 for reportedly driving dangerously at Woodlands Checkpoint. The incident took place on Jun. 9, 2020, where Ang damaged a gantry barrier by reversing into it.

ST reported that Ang is currently remanded for investigation, and will be due for another session in court on Nov. 1.

Ang may face an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, or caning if he is convicted of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Background of what happened

On Oct. 28, Haidil and his colleague, Station Inspector Abdul Hakim were pursuing the car that Ang, and another 34-year-old passenger, was in.

Hakim was patrolling along Upper Paya Lebar Road when Ang's car – a silver Mitsubishi Lancer – caught his attention.

Based on some of the "tell-tale signs" that Ang was exhibiting, Hakim's suspicions were raised and he proceeded to stop the car for a routine check.

"So, there were some telltale signs and the driver was sort of looking straight all the way. So I stopped him for a check."

According to Hakim's account of the events that transpired, Ang stopped but sped off as soon as Hakim dismounted his bike and approached Ang's vehicle.

This was when the chase began, where Ang led Hakim in circles in a bid to lose the TP officer, and did not stop even when he collided with another car.

"Then he made me go round Upper Paya Lebar, Hougang, Bartley Road East, and a few roads, and then he went into MacPherson Road."

Haidil came to Hakim's assistance at Geylang East Central from behind, and that was when Ang reversed against the flow of traffic and into Haidil.

Ang then abandoned his car somewhere else along Geylang East Central and fled the scene, but was later arrested at Yishun Street 51 after a four-hour manhunt.

Simon Khung, the 34-year-old passenger of the car was found standing outside the car and subsequently arrested for using criminal force to deter a public servant from his duty, along with suspected drug-related charges, according to a police news release on Oct. 29.

He is also being investigated for disorderly behaviour.

The police said that Khung was allegedly uncooperative, raised his voice, hurled derogatory terms at, and pushed the officers at the scene.

Khung posted a TikTok on Oct. 29, claiming that his urine test had returned negative, and denying the charge of using criminal force to deter a public servant.

Khung is currently out on "station bail" and is due to report to the police on Nov. 11.

Another 22-year-old man, believed to be the renter of the car, was also arrested.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force and from @sgfollowsall/Instagram