Driver reverses & hits Traffic Police on m'cycle in Geylang East Central, manhunt leads to arrest

Two men in Singapore have been arrested, after the car that they were in hit a Traffic Police officer and his motorcycle.

The men were trying to get away from the officers who had tried to stop them for a check in the vicinity of Upper Paya Lebar Road

Video footage of the incident, which took place along Geylang East Central on Oct. 28 at around 9:50am, was uploaded on the Roads.sg Facebook page.

What happened

The driver was seen trying to get away from Traffic Police officers on motorcycles, and ended up having to stop along a single-lane road along Geylang East Central.

One Traffic Police officer moved ahead of the car — presumably to stop traffic and prevent the driver from continuing to flee — while another approached the car from the rear.

The driver, running out of options, then reversed directly into the approaching Traffic Police officer, knocking him off his motorcycle.

Officer gets to his feet and tries to stop car

At the risk of getting hit yet again, the officer got up quickly and tried to stop the car.

However, he only managed to kick the side of the car as it made an illegal U-turn and drove away.

Driver and passenger arrested

Police told Mothership that the officer sustained minor injuries and did not require conveyance.

A 34-year-old male passenger was subsequently detained and arrested for using criminal force against a public servant and suspected drug-related offences.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old male driver fled on foot, but was later detained after a manhunt operation.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A shorter video uploaded in the comments section of the hit-and-run video showed a man with his mask pulled down to his chin shouting and apparently resisting police officers, who were trying to get him out of the car.

Photos of the man being apprehended were also uploaded by a Facebook user on the SG Road Vigilante page.

One photo showed the man pinned to the ground.

Another photo showed him being taken away from the scene in a police vehicle.

Top photos from video on Roads.sg Facebook page & Twitter

Follow and listen to our podcast here