Amos Yee remanded in US for possession of child porn & other charges, could be deported back to S'pore if found guilty

Amos Yee is currently facing 18 charges in the U.S., which include grooming, indecently soliciting a child, and possessing child pornography.

Remanded

According to CNA, the 22-year-old Singaporean appeared in a Chicago court via Zoom on Thursday (Oct. 21). He was remanded.

Yee was represented by a public defender, an attorney-at-law appointed by the courts and provided by the state or federal governments to represent and advise those who cannot afford to hire a private attorney.

Public defender negotiating with special prosecutor

The public defender said that she is negotiating with the special prosecutor for the case, who was not available during the court hearing on Oct. 21.

She added that she would call Yee after hearing from the prosecutor about the negotiations.

Yee is set to return to court in November 2021, CNA reported.

If found guilty, he could lose his asylum status and be deported back to Singapore.

Background

Yee was granted asylum in the U.S. in 2017.

But in October 2020, U.S. Marshals arrested him at his apartment in Chicago’s Norwood Park East neighbourhood.

Yee was accused of possessing child pornography and grooming, and had allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 14-year-old girl via WhatsApp.

The incidents took place between Feb. 1 and June 30, 2019. Yee reportedly exchanged "thousands" of texts.

Their relationship purportedly turned sour, and the girl reached out to a group "interested in exposing pedophiles". Homeland Security officials were also notified.

In November 2020, Yee pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Top image via Chicago Police & Amos Yee/YouTube.