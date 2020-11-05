Back

Amos Yee formally facing child porn charges in US

He will have formal charges pressed against him later on.

Belmont Lay | November 05, 2020, 10:33 AM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Singaporean Amos Yee, 20, has been indicted by a grand jury following charges of child pornography.

A judge informed Yee about the charges against him during a Chicago court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

When a person is indicted, he is given formal notice that it is believed that he committed a crime.

The indictment contains the basic information that informs the person of the charges against him.

For potential felony charges, a prosecutor will present the evidence to an impartial group of citizens called a grand jury.

"The grand jury has indicted you on this case," Judge Charles Beach told Yee during the remote hearing from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, CNA reported.

The judge also said that the "defendant demands trial".

Yee said "thank you" to the judge, but otherwise did not speak.

What happened

US Marshals arrested Yee on Oct. 14 at his apartment in Chicago’s Norwood Park East neighbourhood.

He was accused of possessing child pornography and grooming.

Yee allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 14-year-old Texas girl via WhatsApp.

The incidents took place between Feb. 1 and June 30, 2019, and he reportedly exchanged "thousands" of texts.

Their relationship then soured, prosecutors alleged, and the girl reached out to a group "interested in exposing paedophiles".

Homeland Security officials were notified.

Yee was granted asylum in the United States three years ago.

He remains in Chicago’s Cook County jail on a US$1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Nov. 18.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that Yee would be placed on electronic monitoring, if US$100,000 was posted for the bond.

Background:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

URA: No fireworks display at Marina Bay on Dec. 31, will be at various heartland locations instead

No fireworks display at Marina Bay to avoid crowding.

November 05, 2020, 11:00 AM

Traffic Police in S'pore stopping good drivers & rewarding them with goody bag

Everyone gets a goody bag.

November 05, 2020, 10:49 AM

Trump sues in battleground states Michigan, Georgia & Pennsylvania as tide turns in Biden's favour

Biden is one pivotal state away from victory.

November 05, 2020, 10:48 AM

Can't compare suicide figures before & after it was decriminalised in S'pore: Desmond Tan

Attempted suicide was decriminalised in Singapore in 2019.

November 05, 2020, 10:04 AM

Joe Biden wins Wisconsin & Michigan, Donald Trump demands recount due to 'irregularities'

The Democrats have reclaimed a crucial part of the ‘blue wall’ that slipped away in 2016.

November 05, 2020, 09:46 AM

Who is winning? Trump or Biden? Biden has more routes to 270 than Trump.

Biden's path to 270 more straightforward for now.

November 05, 2020, 01:17 AM

Tart specialist Drips Bakery Cafe opens 2nd outlet at Takashimaya S'pore

Yay.

November 05, 2020, 12:50 AM

Joe Biden has won more votes than any other US presidential candidate in history

He surpassed Obama's 2008 popular vote.

November 05, 2020, 12:33 AM

Authorities did further investigation on Liews after High Court's decision: Shanmugam

The Minister was also asked by PAP MP Xie Yao Quan if Parti Liyani was actually guilty.

November 05, 2020, 12:18 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, 1 discharged on Nov. 4, 2020

The latest update.

November 04, 2020, 11:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.