Amos Yee pleads not guilty to child porn charges in US

Amos Yee, a Singaporean granted asylum in the United States, is currently on trial there after being charged with possessing child pornography and grooming.

On Nov. 24, Yee, who is represented by a public defender, pleaded not guilty to all charges, CNA reported.

The 20-year-old had allegedly exchanged nude photos with a 14-year-old Texas girl via WhatsApp, and had previously been indicted by a grand jury in the US city of Chicago.

Between Feb. 1 and June 30, 2019, and he reportedly exchanged "thousands" of texts with the girl.

According to prosecutors involved in the case, the girl reached out to a group "interested in exposing paedophiles" after their relationship soured.

Homeland Security officials were notified, and US Marshals arrested Yee on Oct. 14 at his apartment in Chicago’s Norwood Park East neighbourhood.

Yee had been granted asylum in the United States three years ago.

Since then, Yee has been an outspoken advocate for paedophilia, resulting in him being banned on multiple social media platforms such as Discord, Facebook, and Twitter.

Besides attracting public backlash, Yee's advocacy also caused some who supported him in his asylum bid to turn on him.

One of them, human rights activist Melissa Chen, even called for Yee to be deported back to Singapore.

His next court date has been set for Dec. 18, according to CNA.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image via Chicago Police