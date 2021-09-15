Back

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi wins online praise for comments on US-China ties during S'pore visit

Many sided with China over the U.S.

Kayla Wong | September 15, 2021, 05:37 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi was in Singapore for a two-day visit from Monday to Tuesday (Sep. 13 to 14).

During his stay here, he met with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Wang's visit came hot on the heels of Harris' visit

Wang's visit to Southeast Asia -- he visited Vietnam and Cambodia before Singapore, and went to South Korea next -- came just three weeks after United States Vice President Kamala Harris left Singapore.

Given the timing of Wang's Southeast Asia tour, it was touted by analysts as a move to counter U.S.' influence in the region.

Ultra-nationalistic Chinese state-controlled media Global Times (GT) said the visit "hedged the negative influence of U.S. senior officials' previous visits", despite saying in a previous article that Wang's visit was meant to "improve cooperation" with China's neighbours, "rather than counter the U.S. influence in the region".

Such speculations have prompted a Lianhe Zaobao reporter to ask at a Tuesday joint press conference if the visits by both Harris and Wang were part of "a diplomatic confrontation" between the two major powers.

Vivian: U.S. a benign presence in Southeast Asia, hopes both China and U.S. can work together

Reiterating Singapore's view that the U.S. is a "benign and constructive and positive presence" in the region for many decades and the country's importance as a trading partner, Vivian also said that "the biggest success story of the last 40 years had been China".

"The rise of China is inexorable, so it is the biggest story of our lifetime," Vivian said, adding that "the biggest question at this point in history" is how China's rise is affecting its relationship with the current superpower, the U.S.

Vivian further said that in spite of the "inevitable" competition between China and the U.S., Singapore hopes that both countries will still be able to be constructive in their relationship, and cooperate on "essential" issues, such as the pandemic and climate change.

In times of friction, Singapore hopes that confrontation could be "minimised" and that their problems would be resolved through Wang's "hard work", he said.

In addition, Vivian noted that should China engage in multilateral efforts, such as by joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major trade deal that was originally meant to exclude China, it would lead to a greater integration of the global economy, which would bring about "bright prospects for the future".

Wang: U.S. suspicious of China's rise, hopes U.S. can be as cooperative as Singapore

Saying that he understands Singapore's stance, which his "old friend" had just expounded on, Wang said Singapore has taken a "rational, just and objective" view towards China's development, and is able to look for opportunities to cooperate with China amid the latter's growth.

However, he said there are still "some powers in the world" which still harbour reservations towards China's rise, even some "misunderstandings".

They also haven't sought to cooperate with China, and their attitude has affected their development of their relations, Wang said.

He added that the U.S. "might still be in such a process", and said that he hopes that the U.S. can be like other countries, such as Singapore, and "recognise that it's not just them with the right to develop themselves".

"It's not just Americans who can lead a prosperous life; the citizens of other countries have the right to do so too," he said.

"This world can't be built on a system which only allows a few countries to become rich, while other countries remain poor," he continued saying. "This is unfair, and doesn't align with basic human morality."

He further urged the U.S. to abandon its "zero-sum game" mentality, stop viewing the world from a "Cold War" lens, and "learn to co-exist peacefully with other countries" in a globalised world.

Online commenters agree with Wang

Wang's response was carried in full by Lianhe Zaobao. The video clocked more than 103,000 views in less than 24 hours, and attracted more than 390 comments we well.

Many Facebook commenters, writing in Chinese, said they were won over by Wang's remarks, which they described as "eloquent".

They also appeared to side with China more than the U.S., and agreed with what he said, and thought that the U.S. should treat China less as an adversary and more as a partner to cooperate with.

"American is a friend, China is a friend with foundations."

"I'm worried after listening to what they said, I pray that Singapore wouldn't be dragged (into the conflict between China and the U.S.)."

"The best example is to see how the U.S. has cracked down on Huawei. Asia, don't bow down to such domineering behaviour by the U.S., be brave and develop positive ties with China! Go Singapore, go China, go Asia!"

"China is the source of all goods in the world, the U.S. is the source of all trouble in the world."

"Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi says it the best. I especially like this phrase that he said, 'Everything thrives without harming one another, Tao and all ways of nature run together without contradiction.' From Zhong Yong, written by Li Ji (a Confucianism doctrine)."

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore & China reaffirm 'warm & friendly' defence ties, pledge to strengthen defence cooperation

Both sides acknowledged the "significant progress" made in their bilateral defence relations.

September 15, 2021, 05:31 PM

S'pore bank customers' SMS OTPs diverted by fraudsters who made S$500,000 in credit card payments

The fraud was described as one requiring 'highly sophisticated expertise'.

September 15, 2021, 05:19 PM

Vicki Zhao returns to Weibo 18 days after being wiped off Chinese internet

The Weibo comment she made has since been removed.

September 15, 2021, 03:59 PM

ICA officers bludgeon lorry's roof with hammer to find 796 cartons of smuggled cigarettes

Blow-by-blow reveal.

September 15, 2021, 03:34 PM

101,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine available at 17 S'pore clinics from Sep. 24, 2021

Individuals interested can make advance bookings for the vaccine from Sep. 17.

September 15, 2021, 03:31 PM

Gurkha who can run 2.4km under 6min 58sec will get S$1,500 cash prize: Soh Rui Yong

Real money secured for sponsorship.

September 15, 2021, 03:18 PM

Man receives written warning for refusing to return glass with leftover drink at hawker centre

Please clean up after yourself.

September 15, 2021, 03:18 PM

Squirrel spotted nudging fellow dead squirrel at East Coast Park carpark

The dead squirrel, which was bleeding, was likely to be roadkill.

September 15, 2021, 03:04 PM

ISD: No 'specific nor credible intelligence' on imminent terror threat to S'pore

Japan had warned its citizens residing in Singapore and five other Southeast Asian countries to beware of possible terror attacks.

September 15, 2021, 01:32 PM

New Copyright Act changes give rights to photographers by default, rather than commissioning party

Those who commercially profit off pirated works, such as selling set-top boxes, will also be penalised under the new changes.

September 15, 2021, 01:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.